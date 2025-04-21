‘My favourite major tournament to broadcast from? Qatar, because we were in the stadium for every game – to feel the atmosphere makes a big difference’: Gary Lineker’s 2022 World Cup admission

By Contributions from published

Gary Lineker has played and presented at World Cups across the globe over the past 40 years

Gary Lineker presents Match of the Day from Leicester&#039;s King Power Stadium in 2021.
Gary Lineker on Match of the Day duty (Image credit: Getty Images)

As a player, Gary Lineker enjoyed some of his greatest successes in the World Cup.

His group stage hat-trick against Poland in 1986 was the bedrock for his Golden Boot-winning turn was built on, as his six-goal haul pipped the likes of Diego Maradona and Careca to the individual trophy.

Four years later, Lineker’s brace of penalties against Cameroon booked England’s place in their first major tournament semi-final since the 1966 World Cup win, with the former Barcelona, Everton and Tottenham forward still England’s record World Cup goalscorer with ten goals to his name, two ahead of Harry Kane.

Lineker on his favourite World Cup to broadcast from

Gary Lineker

Gary Lineker in action for England in the 1990 World Cup semi-final

Since his retirement, Lineker has been back at the world’s biggest tournament as a presenter for the BBC, with next summer’s tournament in North America set to be his final stint as the broadcaster’s frontman.

Lineker has therefore presented tournaments across the globe, but when FourFourTwo asks him to name his favourite to broadcast from, he gives a somewhat surprising answer.

The Qatar World Cup in 2022 was the most controversial in the tournament's history

The Qatar World Cup in 2022 was the most controversial in the tournament's history

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar was the most controversial in the tournament’s history, with questions raised over the use of migrant works, human rights and accusations of sportswashing, while the country’s climate meant the tournament had to be shifted to the winter.

But from a broadcaster’s view, Qatar had one major plus point - its size.

“Qatar,” Lineker replies when asked the question. “We were inside the ground every time, because it’s such a small country. I’d rather that than be in the studio.

“To actually be inside the stadiums, feeling the atmosphere, makes a big difference.

Lionel Messi celebrates with the World Cup trophy after Argentina's win at Qatar 2022.

The Qatar World Cup final proved to be one of the best in the tournament's history (Image credit: Getty Images)

Qatar also saw one of the greatest finals in the competition’s history, as Lionel Messi and Argentina defeated France on penalties following a 3-3 draw.

Lineker, who will end his 26-year stint as Match of the Day presenter finish at the end of the season, will front the BBC’s FA Cup and World Cup coverage next year as his final live TV presenting jobs with the broadcaster.

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.

With contributions from