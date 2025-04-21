As a player, Gary Lineker enjoyed some of his greatest successes in the World Cup.

His group stage hat-trick against Poland in 1986 was the bedrock for his Golden Boot-winning turn was built on, as his six-goal haul pipped the likes of Diego Maradona and Careca to the individual trophy.

Four years later, Lineker’s brace of penalties against Cameroon booked England’s place in their first major tournament semi-final since the 1966 World Cup win, with the former Barcelona, Everton and Tottenham forward still England’s record World Cup goalscorer with ten goals to his name, two ahead of Harry Kane.

Lineker on his favourite World Cup to broadcast from

Gary Lineker in action for England in the 1990 World Cup semi-final

Since his retirement, Lineker has been back at the world’s biggest tournament as a presenter for the BBC, with next summer’s tournament in North America set to be his final stint as the broadcaster’s frontman.

Lineker has therefore presented tournaments across the globe, but when FourFourTwo asks him to name his favourite to broadcast from, he gives a somewhat surprising answer.

The Qatar World Cup in 2022 was the most controversial in the tournament's history

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar was the most controversial in the tournament’s history, with questions raised over the use of migrant works, human rights and accusations of sportswashing, while the country’s climate meant the tournament had to be shifted to the winter.

But from a broadcaster’s view, Qatar had one major plus point - its size.

“Qatar,” Lineker replies when asked the question. “We were inside the ground every time, because it’s such a small country. I’d rather that than be in the studio.

“To actually be inside the stadiums, feeling the atmosphere, makes a big difference.

The Qatar World Cup final proved to be one of the best in the tournament's history (Image credit: Getty Images)

Qatar also saw one of the greatest finals in the competition’s history, as Lionel Messi and Argentina defeated France on penalties following a 3-3 draw.

Lineker, who will end his 26-year stint as Match of the Day presenter finish at the end of the season, will front the BBC’s FA Cup and World Cup coverage next year as his final live TV presenting jobs with the broadcaster.