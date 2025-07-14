Football continues to have the habit of throwing together unlikely pairings.

One only needs to look at Cole Palmer’s bemused face when confronted by Donald Trump for the trophy presentation at the end of the Club World Cup final on Sunday evening for a textbook example of two very different worlds colliding.

But the Wythenshawe-born 23-year-old’s encounter with the world’s most powerful man and tariff enthusiast is not the only brilliant clash of cultures the sport has brought us in recent days.

Snoop Dogg helps launch new Swansea City kit

Snoop Dogg shows off the new 2025/26 Swansea City kit (Image credit: Swansea City AFC)

It’s currently kit launch season and clubs across the land are getting busy with their annual mission to one-up their rivals by using imaginative ways to unveil their new threads, which will often involve bringing in big names to sprinkle some stardust on the occasion.

Down in South Wales, Swansea City have pulled off arguably the biggest coup of the summer by bringing in Snoop Dogg to reveal their 2025-26 home kit – and the hip hop icon’s association with the club may not stop there.

Nuthin' But A Wales Thang, the Jacks are ready. We're the Pride of Wales. @VancityReynolds @Wrexham_AFC #JackArmy 🐶⚔️🦢 pic.twitter.com/TTbADlmc6yJuly 12, 2025

“Dogg included @SnoopDogg,” the Swans posted on their X account, accompanied by pictures of Snoop Dogg in their new shirt, plus a grab of Ryan Reynolds’ recent post revealing the new Wrexham shirt, clearly taking aim at Wales’ other celebrity-fronted Championship side.

“Nuthin' But A Wales Thang, the Jacks are ready. We're the Pride of Wales,” Swansea added.

Swansea are under American ownership, led by Brett Cravatt and Jason Cohen, and are clearly looking to increase the club’s brand appeal and global awareness with this move. Snoop Dogg has more than 100 million social media followers.

The club also pulled off an eye-catching boardroom acquisition back in April, when Croatia and former Real Madrid great Luka Modric completed an investment in the club to become a co-owner.

Luka Modric is a co-owner at Swansea City (Image credit: Getty Images)

But could Snoop Dogg be set to be a regular at the Swansea.com Stadium?

The club’s coy response to any future involvement more than hints at Snoop Dogg taking on a bigger role with the Welsh side.

"We appreciate the considerable interest and enthusiasm generated by Snoop Dogg's appearance in a Swansea City shirt," a club spokesperson told the BBC. "While we are not in a position to share specifics with you all just yet, we will be able to provide more details soon and we're excited about what's to come."

Swansea kick off their season with a trip to Middlesbrough on August 9, while the home clash against Wrexham on December 20 will be one to circle on the calendar.