Al-Khelaifi: PSG on right track under Emery

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is happy with the work of new coach Unai Emery as the Ligue 1 title holders look to make their mark in Europe after winning the Trophee des Champions.

Emery claimed his first trophy as PSG head coach after the French champions dismantled Lyon 4-1 in Saturday's contest in Austria, with Javier Pastore, Lucas Moura, Hatem Ben Arfa and Layvin Kurzawa all on target.

A replacement for Laurent Blanc, who guided PSG to back-to-back domestic trebles, Emery was brought to Paris to help the capital club achieve their Champions League ambitions, following four consecutive quarter-final exits.

And Al-Khelaifi believes PSG are on the right track under Emery - the man behind Sevilla's three-straight Europa League triumphs.

"This is our big goal, but we want to progress with the team before that," Al-Khelaifi told BeIN Sport.

"The style of play, trust, there are many details and Unai Emery is working very hard to correct.

"We saw that in the Champions League, it's the details that count if we want to go far and this is what the coach is doing. I am very happy to work with the players, it is not just the results.

"This is important but it is not the most important thing, it is work. I am very happy."

PSG were relentless against their Ligue 1 rivals, racing out to a 3-0 lead by half-time.

Wearing the number 10 shirt vacated by former talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Pastore opened the scoring in the ninth minute.

Pastore turned provider for Lucas Moura, who bundled the ball into the bottom right-hand corner and Ben Arfa emphatically made it 3-0 in the 34th minute after Angel Di Maria rattled the crossbar moments earlier.

The rout was completed nine minutes into the second half when Pastore teed up Kurzawa, while Corentin Tolisso netted a late consolation for Lyon.

"I'm very happy for the players. It is a trophy again, it is 12 currently," Al-Khelaifi added. "It was very important for the coach to win a trophy after the tournament in the United States. It was very good for the players to continue the work and it is good to start the season."