Agent says Arsenal move is 'biggest wish and dream' for his client

Mikel Arteta's superiors have been able to grant one of Europe's most exciting talents his wish

Arsenal have had no shortage of drama in this window, but have managed to grant one player’s “biggest wish and dream” amid the chaos.

The Gunners managed to get Martin Zubimendi over the line after he snubbed Liverpool 12 months ago, and negotiated the transfer of Noni Madueke from close rivals Arsenal.

They also, importantly, managed to get young starlet Ethan Nwaneri tied down to a new deal, who looked at one stage like he could swap players with Madueke at Stamford Bridge.

Gyokeres’ agent clarifies messing Sporting departure

Gyokeres is living out his dream at Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps the most notable of all the business Mikel Arteta’s side will do this summer is finally landing a central striker: Viktor Gyokeres.

But the striker’s “dream” move wasn’t an easy one to conclude, with reports at one stage suggesting that the Swede had gone on strike at Sporting to force the move through, but his agent has since moved to clarify what went on.

A spat over a verbal agreement regarding the fee Gyokeres could leave for made negotiations tricky (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gyokeres’ agent, Jonathan Chalkias, told Record: “The idea [skipping training] came from Sporting. They were the ones who gave him time off.

“It’s sad that some people didn’t understand what Viktor wanted and what his biggest wish and dream was.”

Chalkias went on to reveal that the deal almost fell through because a verbal agreement with sporting director, Hugo Viana, who had just left for Manchester City, was not upheld, adding that Gyokeres only wanted the Emirates, not the club paying Sporting the most.

“It’s a shame there wasn’t more respect for the person involved,” Chalkias concluded. “Especially after everything he did for Sporting. Two seasons, three titles and all those goals. I will never understand that.”

Gyokeres had been linked with Manchester United with former boss Ruben Amorim in the dugout there, but the striker only wanted Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s view, the Gyokeres saga is a lesson in why you shouldn’t agree to join a club off the back of verbal terms agreed with one staff member. As Viana has shown, people move on, and those nod-and-wink agreements go with them.

Nevertheless, the new incumbents at Sporting should have upheld the promises they inherited. Their unnecessary and public wrangling will have been noted by agents throughout the game, who may be hesitant to send the next up-and-coming star to the Jose Alvalade Stadium.

Gyokeres is valued at €75m, according to Transfermarkt.