Argentina move above Denmark in rankings

World champions Spain continued to top the rankings ahead of the defence of their European Championships next month.

Germany stayed second, above Uruguay who climbed to their highest ever position of third in April.

Rankings (last month's positions in brackets)

1. (1) Spain

2. (2) Germany

3. (3) Uruguay

4. (4) Netherlands

5. (5) Portugal

6. (6) Brazil

7. (7) England

8. (8) Croatia

9. (10) Argentina

10. (9) Denmark