Argentina move above Denmark in rankings
Argentina moved above Denmark into ninth place in the FIFA world rankings, the only change in the leading positions following a quiet month of international football.
World champions Spain continued to top the rankings ahead of the defence of their European Championships next month.
Germany stayed second, above Uruguay who climbed to their highest ever position of third in April.
Rankings (last month's positions in brackets)
1. (1) Spain
2. (2) Germany
3. (3) Uruguay
4. (4) Netherlands
5. (5) Portugal
6. (6) Brazil
7. (7) England
8. (8) Croatia
9. (10) Argentina
10. (9) Denmark
