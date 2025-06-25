Aston Villa given green light to sign World Cup winner in stunning move: report
Aston Villa want to improve their squad after missing out on Champions League qualification
Aston Villa are showing interest in a World Cup-winning midfielder this summer.
The Villans, who are known to be working on a shoestring-like budget, have the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rulings to satisfy, given their lavish spending over the last 18 months.
Having lost an estimated £200m over the last two seasons, heavy wages for loan signings such as Marcus Rashford and Marcos Asensio resulted in Unai Emery's side having to settle for Europa League qualification, instead of their UEFA Champions League hopes heading into the final day.
Aston Villa aiming to try and find some wiggle room to help bolster their squad
With rumours suggesting Emi Martinez could be on his way to Manchester United, the number bods at Villa Park may be looking over their shoulders with PSR to satisfy at the end of the month.
After an impressive Champions League campaign, the Villans went for broke by bringing in both Rashford and Asensio, although it now looks like they will explore other options instead this summer.
AS has detailed how Emery's side are one of multiple clubs looking to sign Argentina international and Atletico Madrid star Rodrigo de Paul this year. The 31-year-old is said to have been told he must leave this summer, with Villa, Galatasaray, Inter and AC Milan all keen on his services.
De Paul made 53 appearances for Diego Simeone's side last season, scored three times and provided 10 assists for the Spanish giants. Highly motivated to keep his place in the Argentine squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup, the midfielder is at something of a crossroads.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
The report adds that Atleti see De Paul's value in the region of €25m (£21.3m) and with only 12 months left on his contract at the Metropolitano Stadium, a Premier League move could yet be on the cards.
Further info details how De Paul wants to stay in Madrid, but Atleti can afford to allow him to leave on a free transfer in a year's time and that something must be agreed this summer instead.
In FourFourTwo's view, we think Villa would be foolish not to test the water for De Paul, especially given his experience in European competitions and beyond.
We do feel Milan are probably best placed to make him a more attractive offer, however, given they will be looking to replace Tijjani Reijnders who left for Manchester City earlier this year.
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United and Reach PLC, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
