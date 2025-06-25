Aston Villa given green light to sign World Cup winner in stunning move: report

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is working with a tight budget this summer amid the Premier League's stringent PSR rules

Aston Villa are showing interest in a World Cup-winning midfielder this summer.

The Villans, who are known to be working on a shoestring-like budget, have the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rulings to satisfy, given their lavish spending over the last 18 months.

Having lost an estimated £200m over the last two seasons, heavy wages for loan signings such as Marcus Rashford and Marcos Asensio resulted in Unai Emery's side having to settle for Europa League qualification, instead of their UEFA Champions League hopes heading into the final day.

Aston Villa aiming to try and find some wiggle room to help bolster their squad

Unai Emery has done a terrific job at Villa Park (Image credit: Alamy)

With rumours suggesting Emi Martinez could be on his way to Manchester United, the number bods at Villa Park may be looking over their shoulders with PSR to satisfy at the end of the month.

After an impressive Champions League campaign, the Villans went for broke by bringing in both Rashford and Asensio, although it now looks like they will explore other options instead this summer.

Marcus Rashford celebrates after scoring for Aston Villa against Preston North End in March (Image credit: Alamy)

AS has detailed how Emery's side are one of multiple clubs looking to sign Argentina international and Atletico Madrid star Rodrigo de Paul this year. The 31-year-old is said to have been told he must leave this summer, with Villa, Galatasaray, Inter and AC Milan all keen on his services.

De Paul made 53 appearances for Diego Simeone's side last season, scored three times and provided 10 assists for the Spanish giants. Highly motivated to keep his place in the Argentine squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup, the midfielder is at something of a crossroads.

The report adds that Atleti see De Paul's value in the region of €25m (£21.3m) and with only 12 months left on his contract at the Metropolitano Stadium, a Premier League move could yet be on the cards.

Further info details how De Paul wants to stay in Madrid, but Atleti can afford to allow him to leave on a free transfer in a year's time and that something must be agreed this summer instead.

Rodrigo de Paul has 78 caps for Argentina to his name (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, we think Villa would be foolish not to test the water for De Paul, especially given his experience in European competitions and beyond.

We do feel Milan are probably best placed to make him a more attractive offer, however, given they will be looking to replace Tijjani Reijnders who left for Manchester City earlier this year.