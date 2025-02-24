The best Argentine players in Premier League history

World Cup winners on three occasions, the nation of Argentina has produced plenty of talent.

And a fair few stars from the second-largest country in South America have come to play their club football in the Premier League.

Here, we take you through the best of the lot (in FourFourTwo’s humble opinion)…

Julian Speroni

Goalkeeper Julian Speroni playing for Crystal Palace against Hull City, 2013 (Image credit: Alamy)

Goalkeeper Julian Speroni spent the vast majority of his career with Crystal Palace, making 87 Premier League appearances for the South London club.

A popular figure at Selhurst Park, Speroni won the Eagles’ Player of the Year award on four occasions – the last of them coming in 2013/14, as he helped his side finish 11th upon their return to the top flight.

Julio Arca

Julio Arca playing for Sunderland against Aston Villa, 2000 (Image credit: Alamy)

Another Argentine who played predominantly in England, Julio Arca is a cult hero among fans of Sunderland and Middlesbrough alike.

The versatile midfielder joined Sunderland from Argentinos Juniors in 2000 and went on to play 86 Premier League games for the Black Cats – winning the club’s Young Player of the Year prize in his first season – before featuring a further 43 times in the competition for Boro.

Federico Fernandez

Federico Fernandez playing for Swansea against Manchester City, 2015 (Image credit: Alamy)

Capped 32 times by Argentina, defender Federico Fernandez turned out in the Premier League for Swansea and Newcastle.

The former Estudiantes and Napoli centre-back made most of his 199 English top-flight appearances for the Swans, helping them to an impressive eighth-placed finish in the 2014/15 campaign under the management of Garry Monk.

Jonas Gutierrez

Jonas Gutierrez playing for Newcastle in 2010 (Image credit: Alamy)

A big hit with Newcastle fans, adaptable and hard-working winger Jonas Gutierrez joined the Magpies from Spanish outfit Real Mallorca in 2008.

Part of the national team at the 2010 World Cup, ‘The Greyhound’ played 150 Premier League games and was known for celebrating goals by pulling on a Spider-man mask. He underwent treatment for testicular cancer in 2013 but returned to play for Newcastle.

Maxi Rodriguez

Maxi Rodriguez celebrates with after scoring for Liverpool against Birmingham City, 2011 (Image credit: Alamy)

A potent winger adept on both flanks, Maxi Rodriguez completed a free transfer to Liverpool in January 2010.

The 57-cap Argentina international went on to find the net 15 times in two-and-a-half Premier League campaigns for the Reds, hitting Anfield hat-tricks against Fulham and Birmingham City in the 2010/11 season.

Gabriel Heinze

Gabriel Heinze playing for Manchester United against Bolton Wanderers, 2004 (Image credit: Alamy)

An all-action defender who earned 72 caps for his country, Gabriel Heinze joined Manchester United from PSG in the summer of 2004, going on to feature 52 times in the Premier League for Sir Alex Ferguson’s side.

He quickly became United’s first-choice left-back and was voted 2004/05 Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year by supporters. Injury ruled him out of most of the subsequent season, before he returned to play a part in the Red Devil’s 2006/07 title triumph.

Hernan Crespo

Hernan Crespo celebrates after scoring for Chelsea against Charlton Athletic, 2005 (Image credit: Alamy)

Prolific striker Hernan Crespo scored 20 Premier League goals for Chelsea, including 10 in only 19 outings in 2003/04, his first season at Stamford Bridge following a £16.8m switch from Inter.

After Jose Mourinho took over as Blues boss, Crespo found himself out of favour and loaned to Milan. However, he returned to net a further 10 times in 2005/06, helping Mourinho’s side retain the title.

Fabricio Coloccini

Fabricio Coloccini playing for Newcastle against Manchester City, 2011 (Image credit: Alamy)

Capped 29 times by Argentina, appearing at the 2006 World Cup, Fabricio Coloccini made the 2011/12 PFA Premier League Team of the Year for his imperious defensive performances for Alan Pardew’s Newcastle.

The curly-haired ex-Deportivo La Coruna centre-back amassed more than 200 top-flight appearances for the Magpies, spending five years as captain.

Julian Alvarez

Julian Alvarez celebrates after scoring for Manchester City against Burnley, 2024 (Image credit: Alamy)

Julian Alvarez’s spell with Manchester City was short but very successful, yielding 20 goals in 67 Premier League outings across the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons, following a £14m move from River Plate.

The 2022 World Cup-winning striker won back-to-back titles with Pep Guardiola’s City but largely had to play second fiddle to Erling Haaland. He left for Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2024.

Alexis Mac Allister

Alexis Mac Allister playing for Liverpool against Wolves, 2025 (Image credit: Alamy)

An integral member of Argentina’s 2022 World Cup-winning side, Alexis Mac Allister made a big impact on the Premier League with Brighton, who he had joined from Argentinos Juniors three years earlier.

An aggressive, progressive and generally well-rounded midfielder, Mac Allister made a big-money move to Liverpool ahead of the 2023/24 season and quickly became a key man for the Reds.

Nicolas Otamendi

Nicolas Otamendi playing for Manchester City against Cardiff City, 2018 (Image credit: Alamy)

Nicolas Otamendi brought a commanding presence to the Manchester City backline, starring in back-to-back Premier League title triumphs under Pep Guardiola in 2017/18 and 2018/19.

An excellent ball-player, the former Valencia and Porto man made 136 Prem appearances for City and was included in the 2017/18 PFA Team of the Year.

Emi Martinez

Emi Martinez playing for Aston Villa against Southampton, 2024 (Image credit: Alamy)

Goalkeeper as Argentina won the 2022 World Cup, Emi Martinez marked himself out as one of the world’s best in the position at Aston Villa, where he excelled having previously played a handful of Premier League games for Arsenal.

Villa’s number one since arriving in 2020, Martinez regularly stands out for his spectacular saves and penalty-saving ability, employing a fair helping of classic goalkeeping antics to help him with the latter.

Javier Mascherano

Javier Mascherano playing for Liverpool against Manchester United, 2008 (Image credit: Alamy)

Comfortably among the best defensive midfielders of his generation, Javier Mascherano arrived in the Premier League with West Ham but played just five times before moving to Liverpool, where he would really leave his mark on the English top flight.

The former Corinthians and River Plate player made 94 Prem appearances for the Reds, helping them finish second under Rafael Benitez in 2008/09.

Pablo Zabaleta

Pablo Zabaleta playing for Manchester City against Manchester United, 2014 (Image credit: Alamy)

A firm fan favourite at Manchester City, Pablo Zabaleta signed from Espanyol in 2008 and was integral to the club’s first two Premier League title successes, in 2011/12 under Roberto Mancini and in 2013/14 under Manuel Pellegrini.

An exceptionally well-rounded right-back who played the game with great aggression, Zabaleta featured 230 times in the Prem for City, frequently wearing the captain’s armband, before finishing his career with a three-season spell at West Ham.

Carlos Tevez

Carlos Tevez celebrates after scoring for Manchester United against Middlesbrough, 2007 (Image credit: Alamy)

Tenacious, creative and clinical, Carlos Tevez won the Premier League title on both sides of the Manchester divide – including in each of his two campaigns at Manchester United.

Having saved West Ham from relegation in his sole season in East London, Tevez scored 58 of his 84 Prem goals for Manchester City, including 23 in 2009/10 and a Golden Boot-winning 20 in 2010/11.

Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero celebrates after scoring for Manchester City against Liverpool, 2019 (Image credit: Alamy)

There is absolutely no doubt that Sergio Aguero is the greatest Argentine player in Premier League history – how could there be?

One of the most devastating strikers in the world at his peak, Aguero joined Manchester City from Atletico Madrid for £35m in 2011 and went on to rack up 184 Prem goals, including that title-clinching strike against QPR on the final day of his first season in England.

Golden Boot winner in 2014/15, the 101-cap Argentina international held the record for the most English top-flight goals by a non-British player.