Argentina overtake Brazil in rankings

Argentina moved up the rankings thanks to a 2-1 victory over Portugal on February 9 while Brazil slipped down after a 1-0 defeat by France on the same night.

World champions Spain stayed in first place and the only other change in the top 10 saw Croatia move up to eighth ahead of Portugal after a 4-2 home victory over Czech Republic.

Serbia edged into the top 20 while Jamaica have made the biggest leap into the top 50, climbing 11 places to 48.

Rankings (last month's positions in brackets):

1. (1) Spain

2. (2) Netherlands

3. (3) Germany

4. (5) Argentina

5. (4) Brazil

6. (6) England

7. (7) Uruguay

8. (9) Croatia

9. (8) Portugal

10. (10) Greece