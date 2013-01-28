Assou-Ekotto to end two-year Cameroon exile

The left-back was named on Monday in a 21-man squad for the friendly in Tanzania on February 6, the country's football federation said.

Assou-Ekotto refused recent call-ups because he was unhappy with the way the Cameroon team was being run but he has been persuaded to come back following a meeting with coach Jean-Paul Akono.

Akono has left out seven regulars for the friendly with Tanzania as he uses the friendly in Dar-es-Salaam to experiment ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Togo in Yaounde on March 24.

Cameroon have three points from two qualifying matches in Group I.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Charles Itandje (Atromitos), Joslain Mayebi (Wrexham).

Defenders: Benoit Angbwa (FC Rostov), Benoit Assou-Ekotto (Tottenham Hotspur), Henri Bedimo (Montpellier), Jean Armel Kana-Biyik (Stade Rennes), Nicolas Nkoulou (Olympique Marseille), Romeo Allan Nyom (Granada), Pierre Wome (Canon Yaounde).

Midfielders: Aminou Bouba, Charles Eloundou (both Coton Sport), Jean Makoun (Stade Rennes), Joel Matip (Schalke 04), Landry Nguemo (Girondins Bordeaux), Alex Song (Barcelona), Herve Tchami (Honved).

Forwards: Vincent Aboubakar (Valenciennes), Achille Emana (Al Wasl), Samuel Eto'o (Anzhi Makhachkala), Fabrice Olinga (Malaga), Jean Paul Yontcha (Olhanense).