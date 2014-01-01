Assou-Ekotto takes swipe at axed Villas-Boas
Tottenham outcast Benoit Assou-Ekotto has hit out at Andre Villas-Boas' treatment of Emmanuel Adebayor after his goal at Manchester United.
The Togo striker nodded Christian Eriksen's cross home for Spurs' opener before the Denmark international doubled their lead, making Danny Welbeck's strike a mere consolation.
The 2-1 win was Tottenham's second successive victory at Old Trafford, having also won there under the tutelage of Villas-Boas last season.
However, the Portuguese departed White Hart Lane in December after a shaky start to the season that was characterised by a ponderous brand of football, featuring formations with a lone striker.
That resulted in few first-team opportunities for Adebayor, who also fell out with Villas-Boas over late returns from international duty.
But the 29-year-old has been reborn under new coach Tim Sherwood, scoring three goals in his last four games - helping Spurs to three wins in the former midfielder's opening four league games in charge.
And Assou-Ekotto - on loan at QPR after also seeing his chances dry up under Villas-Boas - believes Adebayor has proven the former coach wrong with his sparkling performances.
He tweeted: "I luv my man adebayor... He just show how AVB was wrong about him...Well done spurs."
