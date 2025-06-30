Here's how Manchester United could play with Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo

Having watched Manchester United slip down the Premier League table week after week last season, hope will swing around once again as the new campaign starts on August 17.

Ruben Amorim, who took over from Dutchman Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford in November 2024, offers a rare glimmer of hope, something most with a connection to the Red Devils feel has been missing for years.

Dressing room problems, INEOS' cost-cutting, job losses, sub-par performances and no Champions League football are just a few high-profile media headlines that have lingered over Manchester United's head in recent years. But with two new signings through the door, a rare beacon of light seems to be appearing from the despair of darkness.

Why Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo can change Manchester United's fortunes

Manchester United have already completed the signing of Matheus Cunha (Image credit: Getty Images)

If we begin with Matheus Cunha, the Brazil international turned an xG of 8.7 into 15 goals — the league’s second-highest overperformance in 2024-25. You aren't going to get 20 goals a season from the former Wolves man, but what you will get is someone who is clinical when it comes to converting big chances.

Cunha can crucially take games by the scruff of his neck; he is a dog. The 26-year-old does come with a little risk, as we saw twice during the 2024/25 season, but maybe that's what Manchester United needs. Roy Keane was idolised for doing so across a successful career.

Wolves forward Matheus Cunha was a hit at Molineux (Image credit: Getty Images)

In theory, it appears as if Cunha is best suited to play as the left-sided no.10 in Amorim's popular 3-4-2-1 system next season. Having done so for Wolves, he provided the perfect audition by scoring and assisting against Manchester United in their 2-0 defeat at Wolves on Boxing Day.

FourFourTwo were there, in attendance, freezing cold after an almost three-hour commute, and Cunha provided the best piece of entertainment on the day: it wasn't when he curled his corner into the back of the net over Andre Onana after 58 minutes played, either

With Diogo Dalot pushing to press him as Jose Sa found him with a throw, out from the back, Cunha had dropped deep to pick up the ball with his gloves on and short socks pulled down. He spotted Dalot coming towards him and performing a wonderful turn that fooled the Portugal international, leaving Molineux in awe.

That's what he brings, that 'je ne sais quoi' as the French say, something nobody else can; he is clinical, hard working, brilliant at breaking the lines and is able to dictate games by himself. With Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho all heading for the exit, we can safely presume the left ten will be Cunha's position to keep should he stay fit next season.

Matheus Cunha will be a welcome addition at Old Trafford (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's also worth noting he will need help from his left-sided wing back, as well as sometimes the left-sided centre back, during out-of-possession play. This could be Leny Yoro, it could be Luke Shaw, but more often than not, we expect it to be Patrick Dorgu, who looked a little lost during his first six months at Old Trafford. But with a full pre-season of Amorim shouting and instructing him what to do, we are backing the Dane to enjoy a much better campaign in 2025/26.

"That is one of the characteristics that we pay attention to a lot, to have a player like him," said Amorim after Dorgu's debut back in February. "He was a little bit anxious in the first touch with the ball. It's a different league for him, different speed of the game, but he did well.

"He has space, he has strength, he’s going to improve a lot. And we, as a team, we need to play better to help these new guys to perform at the right level."But the position, and you can see in Wyscout that he’s played in both sides.”

Patrick Dorgu poses after being unveiled as a new Manchester United player (Image credit: Getty Images)

Next comes where Bryan Mbeumo will play, and we feel the right-sided no.10 role would suit the Cameroon international down to a tee. The Brentford man, with his move to Old Trafford yet to be fully confirmed by the club, is brilliant with both feet and has a keen eye for goal, as proved by his 20 Premier League strikes last season.

Mbeumo is Premier League-proven, a killer inside the box, and has buttocks that most players dream of. Hear me out on this one. Mbeumo uses his backside to shield the ball brilliantly, especially when opposition players look to jump on him in a press. Back to goal, it's a worry for the opposition too, as the 25-year-old can quickly turn subtle build-up play to his advantage and is happy to drift inside to create welcome opportunities.

Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo is edging ever closer to becoming a Manchester United player (Image credit: Getty Images)

Helping Brentford to a second-highest Premier League finish last season, Mbeumo was as good at providing assists as he was when it came to finding the back of the net. Grabbing nine in 2024/25, he is also a creator, something which will please Amorim no end.

Available and often willing to play through the middle too, it is no secret the Manchester United boss would love to complete his attacking puzzle by bringing in Viktor Gyokeres, but without Champions League football as a golden dangling carrot, that looks less and less likely by the week.

Mbeumo could play alongside Amad, which would be a scary right-hand side if you ask us, with the Ivorian one of Manchester United's standout stars last campaign and was thus awarded a new contract to go along with his dazzling displays. A hat-trick against strugglers Southampton proved he is more than ready for a starting role in this team, and the 22-year-old will only get better and better.

Amorim's team is like a puzzle, with lots of different pieces, the kind your nephews and nieces like to mess around with at family parties, except all the different shapes are mixed into one box, and some need to be returned to other puzzles. Football at Carrington is currently like that, but with a huge pre-season ahead, the new Red Devils boss insisted he needs time, and time is what he will get, for now.

But Amorim must get off to a good start, or else the experiment may come to an end. He needs the players, he needs the squad to buy into it, and in FourFourTwo's view, he has it already with the likes of Cunha and Mbeumo. Bruno Fernandes will play, Mason Mount will come good again, Amad, Dorgu, Kobbie Mainoo and Leny Yoro all have places in this team.

Lots has to be done, but lots has to be fixed, it worked in Portugal, it can work in the Premier League, but like any successful club, Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp to begin, Mikel Arteta at Arsenal, even Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, the teething process has to be allowed to begin and kick in. INEOS are at that stage, and their two newest additions could be a move in the right direction.