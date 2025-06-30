Inter Miami's ugly Club World Cup exit raises questions about MLS's future in global game

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami’s lopsided exit from the Club World Cup did not just mark the end of MLS’s run in the tournament – it also raised burning questions about the league’s future place within the global game.

Inter Miami was eliminated from the competition at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday afternoon after being pummeled 4-0 by a powerful PSG in the Round of 16. The South Florida side predictably failed to put up much of a fight, falling behind early while never looking truly competitive against the superior French club.

"We knew we could compete to a certain point," said Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano. "Sooner or later, though, reality catches up to you."

The reality Mascherano referred to is that of a league with a sizable gap to close before it can truly contend with the world's elite. MLS teams remain constrained by the league’s financial rules – rules that promote domestic parity while also limiting the ability to compete at higher international levels. Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham alluded to that challenge during a pregame interview with tournament broadcast rights-holder DAZN.

"The league is bringing a lot of young talented players through and that is ultimately the goal," said Beckham. "But what you actually want to do is you do not want to sell them on all the time.

"You want to keep them and you want to have a league that then goes on to be one of the great leagues in the game. That is ultimately our goal."

The question now is whether MLS is willing to evolve. The league's current model is rooted in parity and controlled growth. There is a salary cap that teams abide by, no promotion or relegation, and a tangle of roster mechanisms that are as confusing as they are plentiful.

Those principles have helped MLS avoid financial collapse, but many observers feel the model, as it exists now, has become outdated. MLS has matured into a more ambitious and globally visible league, with Messi's arrival to Inter Miami in 2023 the crowning moment.

But increased aspirations and the welcomed worldwide attention have not translated into improved on-field results. Mexico continues to take ownership of the CONCACAF Champions Cup, with just one MLS team having won that regional competition since 2002.

More recently, the three MLS teams that participated in the expanded Club World Cup this summer combined for just one win, six losses, and three draws. The accumulated goal differential was -11 (7 scored, 18 conceded). Messi's Inter Miami was the only MLS team to survive the Group Stage, exceeding the widespread expectations of an early and possible embarrassing elimination.

"I think we have competed well, and better than what people expected of us." said Inter Miami left back Jordi Alba. All of that came to an end on Sunday, though, as the gulf in class was laid bare.

PSG dominated from the opening whistle, showcasing sharper passing, better off-ball movement, superior tactical cohesion, resolute defending, a suffocating press, and greater depth. In almost every phase of play, the reigning European champions underscored just how far MLS teams still have to go.

"There are details that make them the best players," said Inter Miami goalkeeper Oscar Ustari. "The controls, the postures with the ball, the way they carry themselves on the field."

MLS may struggle to keep up with Europe and South America (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether MLS truly aspires to join teams like PSG at the table of world elites is uncertain. There are whispers behind the scenes of some upcoming rule changes – possibly as soon as later this summer – but early indications suggest any modifications will be modest.

And modest may not be enough.

Inter Miami's humbling loss to PSG was a reflection in the mirror for MLS – one that made it clear that big names, branding muscle, and social media engagement can only get you so far.

If the league wants to be more than just a destination for ageing legends and promising prospects, it will need to confront what that reflection has revealed – and decide whether it is finally time to close the gap.