Manchester United agree long-term deal with wonderkid: report

Manchester United have agreed another deal this summer.

The Red Devils are making moves in the transfer market with Matheus Cunha already through the door and Bryan Mbeumo looking like he could be close behind, as manager Ruben Amorim looks to reshape his squad.

With Manchester United having endured their worst season of the Premier League era last term, focus has shifted to bringing younger players into this team.

Manchester United have agreed wonderkid deal, with clear view on the future

Teenager Chido Obi is an example of a youngster that Manchester United are putting a lot of faith in (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim has been known to put his faith in younger players, with the likes of 18-year-old Geovany Quenda, for example – ranked at no.39 in FourFourTwo's list of the most exciting teenagers to watch last season – an integral part of his Sporting system before signing for Chelsea.

Teenagers Chido Obi and Ayden Heaven have both moved to Old Trafford from Arsenal's Hale End academy, too, and given clear pathways to the first team, with faith entrusted in them by Amorim.

Ayden Heaven was given a Premier League debut last season (Image credit: Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

United have a record of having included an academy graduate in every matchday squad for over 85 years and one highly-rated prospect in the club's set-up who could be handed an opportunity soon, is Jayden Ngwashi.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano in a post on X (formerly Twitter), the 16-year-old has been the subject of proposals from multiple clubs, both domestic and overseas.

Despite interest, however, Ngwashi has signed a four-year deal to remain a part of the Red Devils' academy, as United look to tie down their biggest wonderkids.

FourFourTwo understands that the youth development side of things has been a big focus for INEOS since they arrived at United, and with Ngwashi now looking towards establishing himself in the first team.

It's unsure as to whether the youngster will be sent on loan before he is handed a United debut but Ngwashi may have to bide his time before taking to senior football for another couple of seasons.

The centre-back played twice times in the Premier League 2 last season.