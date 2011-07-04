Assou-Ekotto: Spurs can make top four return

Several of the London side's top players have been linked with moves away from N17 this summer, with Harry Redknapp's side failing to return to the Europe's elite club tournament, having reached the quarter-finals of last season's competition.

But the Cameroon defender doesn't believe he needs to leave Tottenham to achieve his career goals.

"I don't want to move to another club. If I have a good feeling with my chairman I will stay," Assou-Ekotto told Sky Sports.

"I don't have a reason to move, even to play in the Champions League, we can do it with Spurs.

"We have done it once already, so why not again?"

Assou-Ekotto was an integral figure in the Tottenham side last term, playing in 45 of the club's 47 matches prior to his season being curtailed by a hamstring injury in mid-April.