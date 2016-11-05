Aubameyang returns following Dortmund sanction

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will return to the Borussia Dortmund team against Hamburg on Saturday after missing Wednesday's Champions League win over Sporting CP due to "internal reasons".

Thomas Tuchel left Aubameyang out of his side after the in-form striker reportedly attended a party in Italy without permission earlier in the week.

Dortmund refused to confirm the reason behind the Gabon forward's exclusion, but Tuchel told reporters in his media conference on Friday their "relationship of trust" was still intact.

And Tuchel has drawn a line under the matter by naming Aubameyang in the starting XI for the trip to rock-bottom Hamburg, with Dortmund looking to end a run of four Bundesliga matches without a win.