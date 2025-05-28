Arsenal report: Benjamin Sesko pulls out of RB Leipzig tour, ahead of possible move

Arsenal target Benjamin Sesko may have played his final game in Germany, ahead of a move this summer.

The Gunners are known to be looking for a new no.9 after this season's poor showing in front of goal – and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admitted in the aftermath of the 2024/25 season's final game against Southampton that this summer is pivotal for the club.

“There are a lot of things to do,” Arteta admitted in his post-match press conference. “It will be a different one, and that changes everything.”

Arsenal have tracked Benjamin Sesko for a while, with the striker set to move this summer

Arteta wants a new forward this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

As long ago as last summer, Slovenian target man Sesko was a major target for Arsenal, opting to sign a new deal in Saxony instead, to continue his development.

Earlier this season, RB Leipzig star Ridle Baku told FourFourTwo that he believed Sesko to be the next superstar at the club, claiming, “He has everything to be a world-class player.”

Ridle Baku of RB Leipzig believes Sesko is the real deal (Image credit: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

German publication BILD says that the forward has now been excluded from Leipzig's preseason tour of Brazil, as the club don't want to risk injuring him ahead of what could be a big move this summer.

The Red Bull club failed to qualify for Europe next season and as a result, FourFourTwo understands that a big departure could be necessary in order to rebuild ahead of a rebuild.

Xavi Simons is another major superstar who could be up for sale – though BILD claims that the Bundesliga behemoths are ready to sell Sesko for upwards of around £60 million, naming Juventus and Milan as other interested parties.

Arsenal have narrowed their search for a new striker down to a shortlist that includes not just Sesko but Viktor Gyokeres, with some reports claiming a salary has already been agreed with the Swede.

Arsenal are linked with Viktor Gyokeres as well as Sesko (Image credit: Getty Images)

FourFourTwo understands, however, that while there potential deals have been weighed up in recent weeks by the Gunners with agreements reported, there is no firm frontrunner to join Arsenal at this time.

Sesko is worth €65m, according to Transfermarkt.