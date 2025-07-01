Arsenal given breakthrough on Benjamin Sesko 'agreement', with final price revealed: report

Arsenal are closing in on a deal to sign Benjamin Sesko to fill their striker void

Arsenal target Benjamin Sesko
Arsenal are closing in on a statement striker signing.

Last season saw them field several players as a number nine, but their problems were really highlighted when midfielder Mikel Merino deputised several time as a centre-forward, albeit scoring several goals.

Heading into the summer window, a striker was viewed as necessity by everyone associated with Arsenal and it appears they may be edging closer to adding one to their squad.

Final price for Sesko deal revealed as Arsenal close in on a deal

Arsenal target Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and FC Augsburg at Red Bull Arena on September 28, 2024 in Leipzig, Germany.

Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko has long been the number one target all summer to join the Gunners and help Kai Havertz in attack.

RB Leipzig, his current club, have been holding out for a fee upwards of €80 million, and it was believed Arsenal were not going to do business at that price, part of the reason a deal for Viktor Gyokeres, who ranked at no.8 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now, has not yet emerged.

Arsenal target Viktor Gyokeres poses with his medal after the Portuguese League football match between Sporting CP and Vitoria Guimaraes SC at Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, on May 17, 2025. Sporting Lisbon defended their Portuguese crown today with a 2-0 win over Guimaraes to hold off rivals Benfica on the final day of the Primeira Liga season.

Now, CaughtOffside are reporting that a deal closer to €75 million may be struck, providing Arsenal with a major boost heading into a crucial pre-season.

Arsenal will need to wrap the deal up quickly, with the report stating Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid are all lurking in case the deal falls through.

Sesko is valued at €70 million by Transfermarkt and scored 21 goals in all competitions last term, more than any Arsenal player.

In his two Bundesliga seasons, he has managed a respectable 14 and 13 goals, but failed to help Leipzig qualify for any form of European football next season, making a move more likely this summer.

Arsenal target Benjamin Sesko of Slovenia poses for a portrait during the Slovenia Portrait session ahead of the UEFA EURO 2024 Germany on June 12, 2024 in Wuppertal, Germany. (Photo by Pat Elmont - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

FourFourTwo believe this is a good deal for Arsenal. They will be signing someone who already has lots of talent but huge potential to improve.

For Sesko, this would represent a lot of responsibility, but it's likely one he can shoulder. At just 22, he has 41 caps for his country and 16 goals, and he has played Champions League football in four of his five professional seasons.

