Recommended reading

Chelsea have struck agreement with Arsenal target, club chief confirming 'conversations': report

By published

Chelsea have established themselves as frontrunners for one of the hottest talents in Europe

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 03: Head Coach Enzo Maresca of Chelsea after his sides 1-0 win during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Stamford Bridge on April 03, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images)
Enzo Maresca will be delighted if Chelsea get this signing over the line (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea appear to have edged in front of Arsenal in their pursuit of a much-fancied starlet of the European game.

The Blues are no strangers to a transfer since Todd Boehly took over the club a few years ago, and already this summer have welcomed Liam Delap, Estevao, Dario Essugo, Mamadou Sarr and Kendry Paez to the club.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are still yet to make their first permanent signing of the summer.

Chelsea edge ahead of Arsenal for superstar

Mikel Arteta manager / head coach of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Arsenal FC at Molineux on January 25, 2025 in Wolverhampton, England.

Mikel Arteta is still awaiting his first summer signing (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Nevertheless, despite an already bulging squad and more arriving, the project at Stamford Bridge – and likely the lucrative contracts attached – are still attracting players.

In a battle between the two London clubs, the Blues have inched ahead in the race.

Jamie Gittens celebrates after scoring for Borussia Dortmund against Club Brugge in the Champions League in September 2024.

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens is one of the brightest prospects in the European game (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens favours a move to Chelsea.

Some reports in Europe have suggested that the Gunners were going to try and muscle in and steal the player from Chelsea, but from this latest Romano reveal it seems the England youth international only has the Blues on his mind.

Speaking to Sport1 last month, Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl confirmed they would soon be having discussions over the 20-year-old, with Romano now revealing those talks are ongoing between BVB and Chelsea.

A seven-year contract is thought to on offer in west London for Bynoe-Gittens, who almost switched to Chelsea’s academy as a youngster, before joining Manchester City.

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens of Borussia Dortmund during the Bundesliga match between VfB Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund at Mercedes-Benz Arena on April 15, 2023 in Stuttgart, Germany.

Bynoe-Gittens has caught plenty of attention since breaking through at Dortmund (Image credit: Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund via Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, there is no doubt about the talent of Bynoe-Gittens, who will make an exciting buy for any Premier League club.

But, as with any top player signing for Chelsea, the worry is that he’ll get caught in a battle for minutes with the rest of the young, talented squad the Blues have.

However, having said that, Enzo Maresca’s side have just declined to make Jadon Sancho’s loan move permanent, and Mykhailo Mudryk has just been charged under anti-doping laws and could therefore be facing a lengthy ban, so there may be more of an opening on the left flank than in the rest of the squad.

Bynoe-Gittens is valued at €50m, according to Transfermarkt.

Isaac Stacey Stronge
Isaac Stacey Stronge
Freelance Writer

Isaac Stacey Stronge is a freelance football writer working for FourFourTwo, Manchester United and Football League World. He has been a season ticket holder at Stockport County throughout the Hatters’ meteoric rise from the National League North to League One and is a die-hard Paddy Madden fan.