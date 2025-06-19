Chelsea have struck agreement with Arsenal target, club chief confirming 'conversations': report

Enzo Maresca will be delighted if Chelsea get this signing over the line

Chelsea appear to have edged in front of Arsenal in their pursuit of a much-fancied starlet of the European game.

The Blues are no strangers to a transfer since Todd Boehly took over the club a few years ago, and already this summer have welcomed Liam Delap, Estevao, Dario Essugo, Mamadou Sarr and Kendry Paez to the club.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are still yet to make their first permanent signing of the summer.

Chelsea edge ahead of Arsenal for superstar

Mikel Arteta is still awaiting his first summer signing (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Nevertheless, despite an already bulging squad and more arriving, the project at Stamford Bridge – and likely the lucrative contracts attached – are still attracting players.

In a battle between the two London clubs, the Blues have inched ahead in the race.

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens is one of the brightest prospects in the European game (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens favours a move to Chelsea.

Some reports in Europe have suggested that the Gunners were going to try and muscle in and steal the player from Chelsea, but from this latest Romano reveal it seems the England youth international only has the Blues on his mind.

Speaking to Sport1 last month, Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl confirmed they would soon be having discussions over the 20-year-old, with Romano now revealing those talks are ongoing between BVB and Chelsea.

A seven-year contract is thought to on offer in west London for Bynoe-Gittens, who almost switched to Chelsea’s academy as a youngster, before joining Manchester City.

Bynoe-Gittens has caught plenty of attention since breaking through at Dortmund (Image credit: Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund via Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, there is no doubt about the talent of Bynoe-Gittens, who will make an exciting buy for any Premier League club.

But, as with any top player signing for Chelsea, the worry is that he’ll get caught in a battle for minutes with the rest of the young, talented squad the Blues have.

However, having said that, Enzo Maresca’s side have just declined to make Jadon Sancho’s loan move permanent, and Mykhailo Mudryk has just been charged under anti-doping laws and could therefore be facing a lengthy ban, so there may be more of an opening on the left flank than in the rest of the squad.

Bynoe-Gittens is valued at €50m, according to Transfermarkt.