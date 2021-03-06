Ayr climb out of Scottish Championship relegation places with win over Morton

Ayr claimed a valuable win in their Scottish Championship relegation clash with Morton as Cammy Smith’s double earned the visitors a 2-0 victory.

Smith broke the deadlock 10 minutes into the second half and sealed a deserved win at the death as Ayr moved above their opponents in the table.

The away side went into the match on the back of three straight defeats without scoring a goal, but dominated against a Morton team who offered almost nothing.

Luke McCowan sent an early effort straight at goalkeeper Aidan McAdams and then curled another attempt over the top.

McCowan fired another shot from a tight angle into the side-netting after bursting into the area before McAdams produced a fine save to keep out a Tom Walsh effort on the stroke of half-time.

The opening goal arrived in the 55th minute, Aaron Muirhead laying the ball off for Smith to steer his shot into the net.

And Ayr wrapped up victory three minutes from time as Smith finished off a fine break from Michael Moffat.