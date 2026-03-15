Liverpool vs Tottenham Live Streams: TV Channels, Kick-Off Time & Preview for crucial Premier League clash

Florian Wirtz and Lucas Bergvall battle for the ball in the reverse fixture earlier this season

Watch Liverpool vs Tottenham today as both sides have plenty to play for at either end of the table, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Liverpool vs Tottenham key information • Date: Sunday 15 March 2026 • Kick-off time: 4:30pm GMT / 11:30am ET • Venue: Anfield, Liverpool • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

Liverpool could climb as high as 3rd in the Premier League if results go their way and they emerge victorious over Tottenham this weekend.

For Spurs, Igor Tudor is under a whole host of pressure to keep the Lilywhites in the Premier League this term, with his side still winless in 2026.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Liverpool vs Tottenham from anywhere

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Watch Liverpool vs Tottenham in the UK

Liverpool vs Tottenham is the headline game of this week's Sunday programme in the Premier League and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK.

It will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, and subscribers will be able to stream the match on Sky Go.

Kick-off from Anfield is at 16:30 GMT.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports With more games than ever this season (215 in the Premier League and heaps more in the EFL), Sky Sports has a strong offering for football fans in the UK. It's yours for £35 a month on a two-year plan that will include their new multi-view streaming and a Netflix sub. For those not wanting to commit long-term, NowTV offers Sky Sports channels on daily or monthly passes.

Watch Liverpool vs Tottenham in the US

Liverpool vs Tottenham will be available to fans in the USA on Peacock.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock has had a price rise ahead of the new season, but with half of all Premier League games streaming live, it's still a decent investment for soccer fans, with plenty of content beyond that, too. $10.99 is the new monthly starting price.

How to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham in Australia

Premier League lovers in Australia can watch Liverpool vs Tottenham through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Want every single Premier League live stream in one place, plus the Champions League? At AU$32 per month, Stan Sport is a steal for football fans down under. Just add the Stan Sport package to the base Stan plan and you'll be streaming the action within minutes.

Can I still get tickets to Liverpool vs Tottenham this weekend?

Yes, you can! Tickets for the huge game at Anfield are still available from Seat Unique.

Get VIP Liverpool tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Seat Unique tickets at Anfield offer a fantastic matchday. You get premium padded seats in the new Anfield Road stand (Block AM5, front rows) and access to the Brodies Lounge for three hours pre-match. Enjoy street food, a complimentary half-time drink, a matchday programme, and entertainment, including a Liverpool legend appearance, making it a truly elevated experience.

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Liverpool vs Tottenham: Premier League preview

Liverpool were beaten by Galatasaray in Europe earlier this week and it remains to be seen how that affects Arne Slot's side coming into this one.

The Reds are in chase mode as they hunt down a UEFA Champions League qualification spot for next season, with competition for places looking like it will go down to the wire.

Slot's side are just three points behind Manchester United in 3rd and could leapfrog Chelsea, Aston Villa and the Red Devils should they beat an out-of-form Tottenham on Merseyside.

Goalkeeper Alisson missed the visit to Galatasaray in the Champions League with a 'minor' issue, so it remains to be seen if he is fit for this one.

Tottenham are still in turmoil and the plot thickened after the goalkeeping fiasco involving Antonín Kinský in midweek.

The young Czech shot-stopper made two calamitous errors against Atletico on the way to their 5-2 defeat, with Guglielmo Vicario then brought on to replace him, showing a further poor decision by boss Tudor.

Winless in 2026, Spurs head to Anfield without a win there since May 2011, when Harry Redknapp's side defeated Kenny Dalglish's Reds 2-0 thanks to goals from Rafael van der Vaart and Luka Modric.

The record between the two at Anfield has been particularly one-sided in recent years, with Tottenham winning only two of their 25 Premier League encounters on Merseyside. Yikes.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

FourFourTwo's prediction

Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham

FourFourTwo cannot see anything other than a win for the hosts on Sunday afternoon, with Hugo Ekitike to score again.