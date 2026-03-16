Football Manager 26 wonderkids: The 600+ best under-20s in FM26
Features
By Mark White published
Football Manager 26 wonderkids have dropped, with the best young talents revealed in the game
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Football Manager 26 wonderkids have dropped, with the best young talents revealed in the game