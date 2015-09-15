Bartomeu gives up on Blatter's FIFA over Barca transfer ban

Barcelona will wait until Sepp Blatter has left FIFA before rebuilding bridges burned by an "excessive" transfer ban hanging over the Liga and Champions League holders.

FIFA clamped down on Barca after finding them guilty of breaching rules regarding signings at youth level - as a consequence, Luis Enrique has been unable to supplement his squad with fresh faces in 2015.

Aleix Vidal and Arda Turan have been signed by Barca in recent months, but cannot be registered until January.

The players in Barca's youth teams whose signings cause the furore have even been prevented from playing or even training at the club's La Masia youth academy.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu used a sponsor event on Monday to once again criticise the severity of punishment meted out by world football's governing body.

"As we have said on many occasions, the FIFA issue is very, very, very unfair - it's excessive and over the top," Bartomeu said.

"We are hoping that we will be able to re-establish our relationship with FIFA when they undergo a change in management.

"Right now, the situation is incomprehensible.

"They are being very unfair with the players, with young boys who passion is to play football and they are unable to. Protecting minors in one thing, but let them practice the sport they love."

FIFA will have a new president in February with Blatter standing down after 17 years in the role amid widespread allegations of corruption in the organisation.

Prince Ali bin Hussein - who was defeated by Blatter in May's presidential vote - and UEFA president Michel Platini are among the frontrunners to replace the Swiss.