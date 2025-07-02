Barcelona given green light for stunning Lionel Messi homecoming: report

Lionel Messi may have just opened the door to a sensational return to former club Barcelona.

The legendary Messi – ranked at No.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest Barcelona players of all time – left Camp Nou in 2021 and set sail for PSG.

From there he headed across the Atlantic to Inter Miami, where it was presumed he’d see out his playing days, but it may not be that straightforward.

Lionel Messi linked with Inter Miami departure

The former Barca star joined Miami in 2023, but may have another move left in him (Image credit: Carl Recine - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

The 38-year-old registered a spell-binding 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 appearances for the club.

Before he moved to Miami, both Barca and Messi reportedly wanted a reunion, but registration issues proved a barrier. Now, however, the topic may well resurface.

Messi is one of Barcelona's greatest-ever players (Image credit: Getty Images)

Journalist Esteban Edul has revealed that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is eyeing the exit door at Miami.

"Leo Messi and his family told me on Friday that he is considering playing somewhere else for the six months leading up to the World Cup,” Edul claimed.

“At one point, he had his contract settled to stay on, but now that’s been put on hold.”

Barcelona and Messi have cast glances at each other at every junction in his career; it’s not difficult to imagine it being explored one final time.

A return to Camp Nou for Messi would be a fairytale for Barca (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, save for a return to his native Argentina – which he left as a youngster to pursue his Barcelona dream, or an unlikely adventure to Saudi Arabia – it’s difficult to imagine where the 38-year-old may go in the event of him leaving Miami.

Back in 2023, Messi confirmed that upon leaving PSG, the only European team he’d consider was Barca.

Two years on, it’s hard to imagine that’s changed, but do the Catalan club have the financial room to accommodate such a dreamy return? If there’s a hint of a chance, they will surely explore it.

Messi is valued at €18m, according to Transfermarkt.