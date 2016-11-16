Bauza never questioned players

Argentina coach Edgardo Bauza insists he never doubted his players as they ended their winless run with a victory over Colombia.

Lionel Messi led from the front with a brilliant free-kick and two assists in the 3-0 win in San Juan on Tuesday.

The victory, in which Lucas Pratto and Angel Di Maria also scored, ended a four-match winless run for Bauza's team.

The coach always felt his team would deliver, saying: "I never felt that the players would have a problem with the game.

"They were always close to me."

Argentina struck twice in the first half and had few problems containing Colombia after the break.

The defensive effort pleased Bauza, whose team had conceded eight goals in four games.

"We did good defensive work and Colombia could not break the lines," he said.

Bauza also defended his players, adding: "I do not understand or agree with criticism of players who have given so much to the team."