Everything Lionel Messi said after Inter Miami shocked Porto, despite the Argentine refusing post-match press conference

As he so often has over the past two decades, Lionel Messi yet again let his feet do the talking this week.

Messi lifted Inter Miami to a historic 2-1 Club World Cup victory over Portuguese powerhouse FC Porto at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday afternoon, and the Argentine delivered a magical game-winner in the second half, bending a free kick to the top right corner.

The golazo capped an improbable and impressive come-from-behind triumph that made Inter Miami the first team from the United States to both beat a European opponent and win a match at a FIFA club competition.

Lionel Messi has truly kicked off the Club World Cup in style

"It is an immense joy," Messi told broadcast rights-holders DAZN in a quick interview after the game. "The whole team put forth a tremendous effort, and we worked very well.

"We did not just defend, because throughout the first half and up until the 2-1 goal, we moved the ball very well.

"I am very happy because we had been left with a bitter taste after the first game because we thought we could have won it."

While the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner refused to do the post-game press conference that FIFA requires of every official Man of the Match in the tournament, not even the thought of a possible fine could get in the way of the praise he had earned on this day.

His brilliant curling set piece in the 54th minute bested stellar Portuguese goalkeeper Claudio Ramos, who soared to no avail on the decisive goal that has Porto on the brink of an early elimination and Inter Miami, surprisingly, with a foot in the next round.

"He is the player that guides us in terms of how to compete," said Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano.

Lionel Messi strikes the winner from a free-kick (Image credit: Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

"His hunger, his resilience, his desire to continue competing at whatever level shows us the path we all have to take. From a soccer standpoint, what more can you say? He is the best player in history to play this sport, but his desire to still win is what is surprising."

The 37-year-old Messi, ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest players of all time, missed an opportunity to put Inter Miami ahead via a free kick three minutes earlier, sending a shot high and wide of the Porto goal. He would not be so forgiving the next time, sending much of the announced crowd of 31,783 fans into a frenzy inside of the air-conditioned venue.

"To have a free kick at the doorstep of the penalty area is a goal-scoring situation for us," said Mascherano.

Messi's goal may have been the crown jewel for Inter Miami in the victory that moved the MLS side into a tie on points for first place in Group A, but the collective performance that had team co-owners Jorge and Jose Mas entering the locker room postgame was perhaps equally as impressive.

Messi celebrates scoring for Inter Miami (Image credit: Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

The same South Florida side that struggled mightily just days ago during the first half of the tournament opener vs. Egyptian club Al Ahly stood toe-to-toe with a European foe that was widely perceived as superior.

"Today we won playing good soccer, being brave, wanting the ball, being bold," said Mascherano. "We did not opt to sit everyone back and then have destiny decide for us. That gives even more merit to the victory."

Inter Miami barely lost the possession battle (49 per cent to 51), had more shots on goal (five to three), and finished the game playing in Porto's end. This was by no means a pragmatic, sit-and-counter type of victory.

Instead, it was a dynamic and daring exposition of who Inter Miami is in Major League Soccer.

"They controlled the game," said Porto head coach Martin Anselmi. "It was very tough for us to take the ball away from them."

Porto may not have ultimately been able to withstand Messi and Inter Miami's blows, but the Primeira Liga outfit drew first blood in the match.

A controversial VAR decision went in Porto's favor in the opening minutes, as Inter Miami left back Noah Allen was deemed to have fouled winger Fabio Vieira inside the 18-yard box.

That led to an eighth-minute opener from the spot, with hulking Spanish striker Samu Aghehowa getting just enough of his penalty to beat Inter Miami goalkeeper Oscar Ustari low and to the left. The American side could have sunk its head, but refused to be demoralized.

Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and the rest of Inter Miami attacked with the same type of conviction they had started with. The reward finally arrived just after halftime: wide midfielder Telasco Segovia thundered home a ferocious, off-footed volley to the top right corner following a delightful cross from right back Marcelo 'Chelo' Weigandt.

Messi with his Man of the Match award (Image credit: Todd Kirkland - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

That opened the door for Messi's latest moment of magic, which wowed fans worldwide en route to giving Inter Miami a strong chance to advance to the knockout rounds.

"Having him gives us an advantage," said Mascherano. "But more than anything, we need to draw from that winning spirit that he has."