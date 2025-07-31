Tottenham enter into transfer talks for midfielder after Arsenal breakdown: report

Thomas Frank may have another midfielder to chose from if his superiors can get this deal over the line

Tottenham are in talks to land a midfielder that Arsenal failed to agree a deal for a matter of months ago.

The Gunners already have a headline signing in that department, in the shape of Martin Zubimendi, but they had spied another opportunity to bolster Mikel Arteta’s ranks.

They never managed to get it off the ground, however, and may now suffer the ignominy of watching their former target pitch up round the corner with their close rivals.

Tottenham to snatch Joao Palhinha from Arsenal’s hands

Joao Palhinha has had a difficult first season at Bayern Munich (Image credit: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich midfielder Joao Palhinha’s first season in Germany has not entirely gone to plan, unable to climb beyond Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka and Konrad Laimer, among others, in the pecking order under Vincent Kompany.

It prompted Arsenal, according to a Bild report, to explore the former Fulham man’s availability, diving deep into the financial side of a potential agreement, but it never came to fruition.

Palhinha has plenty of Premier League experience from his time at Fulham (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fast forward to now, and The Athletic are reporting that rivals Tottenham are in talks with the German giants to loan Palhinha, favouring that over a permanent deal.

It could mirror a similar deal Spurs have just concluded with Die Roten, which saw them loan Mathys Tel before finalising a permanent switch this summer.

Palhinha has three years left to run on his current Bayern contract, but having made just 25 appearances in all competitions last term, his long-term viability at the Allianz Arena is in doubt.

The 30-year-old signed for Kompany’s side just 12 months ago, in a substantial deal worth around €51m, according to The Athletic.

The midfielder has failed to establish himself as one of Vincent Kompany's key performers (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Palhinha is not the sort of signing that will knock Spurs fans off their feet, but he could be the player they need.

They have plenty of talent going forward, with more added in their acquisition of Mohammed Kudus, but could do with some more grit in midfield, lost since the departure of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to Marseille last year.

They will hope teenager Archie Gray is one day capable of taking on that task by himself, but while he adjusts and grows into England’s top tier, it wouldn’t be a bad idea for Spurs to bring in a wily Premier League operator like Palhinha.

Palhinha is valued at €30m, according to Transfermarkt.