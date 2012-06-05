Belhanda ruled out of key Morocco qualifier

Belhanda was hurt on Saturday in the 1-1 draw away at the Gambia at the start of the Group C campaign.

He will be out for three weeks, a statement said, but available to begin pre-season training with new French champions Montpellier at the end of the month.

The absence of the talented midfielder is the latest in a run of major injuries for Morocco who go into the game against Africa's top-ranked side without at least five regulars.