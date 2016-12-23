Belhanda out for up to six weeks
Younes Belhanda will miss at least four weeks with a fractured toe, in a blow to Nice and Morocco.
Nice and Morocco have been dealt a blow with midfielder Younes Belhanda ruled out for up to six weeks with a fractured toe.
Belhanda suffered the injury during Nice's 0-0 draw at Bordeaux on Wednesday, a clash during which he was sent off in additional time.
Nice confirmed the Morocco international would miss between four to six weeks.
The injury is also a blow to Morocco, who begin their Africa Cup of Nations campaign against DR Congo on January 16.
Group C matches against Togo and Ivory Coast follow.
Belhanda has three goals and three assists in 16 Ligue 1 games this season, with his team surprisingly holding a two-point lead atop the table.
Nice return to action with a clash against Lorient in the Coupe de France on January 8.
