Belhanda out for up to six weeks

Nice and Morocco have been dealt a blow with midfielder Younes Belhanda ruled out for up to six weeks with a fractured toe.

Belhanda suffered the injury during Nice's 0-0 draw at Bordeaux on Wednesday, a clash during which he was sent off in additional time.

Nice confirmed the Morocco international would miss between four to six weeks.

The injury is also a blow to Morocco, who begin their Africa Cup of Nations campaign against DR Congo on January 16.

Group C matches against Togo and Ivory Coast follow.

Belhanda has three goals and three assists in 16 Ligue 1 games this season, with his team surprisingly holding a two-point lead atop the table.

Nice return to action with a clash against Lorient in the Coupe de France on January 8.