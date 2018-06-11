8 African stars who could earn Premier League moves after the World Cup – and who they'd suit

A similar player to team-mate Sadio Mané, Baldé will be a must-watch attacker at the 2018 World Cup. The 23-year-old arrived at Monaco from Lazio last summer and turned in some terrific performances, scoring eight goals and registering five assists in 23 Ligue 1 starts.

Keita possesses flair, agility and lightning speed, attributes which allow him to make sharp turns on the ball. The former Lazio man features primarily as a left winger, but he’s capable of being deployed anywhere across the forward line thanks to his quality with both feet.

Would suit: Arsenal, Liverpool