World Cup 2026 fixtures in full

A total of 48 teams will be duking it out for the World Cup trophy next summer

The 2026 World Cup will be bigger than ever, with FIFA expanding the competition from 32 to 48 teams.

This expansion to the 2026 tournament will bring with it a few tweaks to the format, as the tried-and-tested eight groups of four teams, where the top two qualify for the knockout stages won't work here.

FIFA originally wanted groups of three, meaning that though there would be more teams, there would be the same number of fixtures for each participant – but that idea has been scrapped.

Instead, we'll have 12 groups of four teams, with the top two progressing, plus the eight best third-placed sides.

We have an early idea of how the schedule will look in terms of when and where the matches will be played, with the full draw set to take place in December 2025 – but with only three teams certain of which group they'll be in.

So how's it looking at this early stage?

Below is a look at how the schedule currently looks for the 72 group stages matches, with slots for the three co-hosts, the USA, Canada and Mexico, all filled in.

Group A

June 11, 2026

Mexico vs A2, Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

A3 vs A4, Estadio Akron, Zapopan

June 18, 2026

A4 vs A2, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Mexico vs A3, Estadio Akron, Zapopan

June 24, 2026

A4 vs Mexico, Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

A2, vs A3, Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe

Group B

June 12, 2026

Canada vs B2, BMO Field, Toronto

June 13, 2026

B3 vs B4, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara

June 18, 2026

B4 vs B2, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

Canada vs B3, BC Place, Vancouver

June 24, 2026

B4 vs Canada, BC Place, Vancouver

June 24, 2026

B2 vs B3, Lumen Field, Seattle

Group C

June 13, 2026

Match 5 - Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

Match 7 - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

June 19, 2026

Match 29 - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Match 30 - Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

June 24, 2026

Match 49 - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

Match 50 - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Group D

June 12, 2026

United States vs D2, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

June 13, 2026

D3 vs D4, BC Place, Vancouver

June 19, 2026

D4 vs D2, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara

United States vs D3, Lumen Field, Seattle

June 25, 2026

D4 vs United States, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

D2 vs D3, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara

Group E

June 14, 2026

Match 9, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Match 10, NRG Stadium, Houston

June 20, 2026

Match 33, BMO Field, Toronto

Match 34, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

June 25, 2026

Match 55, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Match 56, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Group F

June 14, 2026

Match 11, AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Match 12, Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe

June 20, 2026

Match 35, NRG Stadium, Houston

Match 36, Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe

June 25, 2026

Match 57, AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Match 58, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

Group G

June 15, 2026

Match 15, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

Match 16, Lumen Field, Seattle

June 21, 2026

Match 39, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

Match 40, BC Place, Vancouver

June 26, 2026

Match 63, Lumen Field, Seattle

Match 64, BC Place, Vancouver

Group H

June 15, 2026

Match 13, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

Match 14, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

June 21, 2026

Match 37, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

Match 38, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

June 26, 2026

Match 65, NRG Stadium, Houston

Match 66, Estadio Akron, Zapopan

Group I

June 16, 2026

Match 17, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Match 18, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

June 22, 2026

Match 41, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Match 42, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

June 26, 2026

Match 61, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

Match 62, BMO Field, Toronto

Group J

June 16, 2026

Match 19, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

Match 20, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara

June 22, 2026

Match 43, AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Match 44, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara

June 27, 2026

Match 69, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

Match 70, AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Group K

June 17, 2026

Match 23, NRG Stadium, Houston

Match 24, Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

June 23, 2026

Match 47, NRG Stadium, Houston

Match 48, Estadio Akron, Zapopan

June 27, 2026

Match 71, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

Match 72, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Group L

June 17, 2026

Match 21, BMO Field, Toronto

Match 22, AT&T Stadium, Arlington

June 23, 2026

Match 45, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

Match 46, BMO Field, Toronto

June 27, 2026

Match 67, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Match 68, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia