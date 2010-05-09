Brazilian player collapses during game

Midfielder Fred (Frederico Da Costa Pinheiro) collapsed after half an hour of his team Mesquita's match away to Cabofriense in Rio de Janeiro state. He was on loan to Mesquita from America.

After receiving attention on the pitch, he was taken to hospital in Cabo Frio but did not respond to efforts to resuscitate him.

The America club, whose director of football is former Barcelona and Brazil striker Romario, said on their website they had no detailed information as to what caused their former midfielder's death.