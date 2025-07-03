Football world pays tribute after tragic death of Diogo Jota and brother Andre

The football world is in mourning after news of the tragic death of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother, Penafiel midfielder Andre Silva.

Both men died following a car accident in north-west Spain just after midnight in the early hours of Thursday morning. Tributes have poured in from across the football world, with clubs, players, managers and reporters sending messages of condolence and remembrance of the brothers.

A minute's silence will be held at all Euro 2025 games in Switzerland on Thursday and Friday, including Portugal's meeting with Spain on Thursday night. The tributes are too numerous to include them all, but naturally those that came from the two players' former clubs and those whose lives they touched along the way were particularly heartfelt.

Liverpool

Diogo Jota lifts the Premier League trophy with Liverpool

Jota had just helped Liverpool to the Premier League title, on top of having appeared in League Cup, FA Cup and Champions League finals for the club during his five seasons at Anfield.

Liverpool issued a club statement, which reads: “Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota.

“The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre.

“Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss.

“We will continue to provide them with our full support.”

Jota's teammate Darwin Nunez wrote on Instagram: "There are no words of comfort for so much pain.

"I will always remember you with your smile, as a good companion on and off the field.

"I send all my strength to his family, from where he is I'm sure he will always be with you, especially his wife and three children. 💔

"RIP Diogo y Andre"

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Diogo Jota, while at Wolves

Jota first made his name in English football with Wolves, who he helped to promotion to the Premier League during a loan spell in 2017/18 before making the move permanent and staying for another two seasons. Wolves wrote on X: “We are heartbroken.

“Diogo was adored by our fans, loved by his teammates and cherished by everyone who worked with him during his time at Wolves. The memories he created will never be forgotten.

“Our hearts go out to the family, friends and loved ones of Diogo and his brother, Andre.

“You will be truly missed, and always remembered.”

A teammate of Jota's for both Portugal and Wolves, Ruben Neves wrote in an Instagram story: "They say we only lose people when we forget them. I will never forget you!"

Porto

Jota spent the 2016/17 season on loan with his hometown club Porto.

Club president Andre Villas-Boas said in a club statement: “This is a moment of profound dismay for the entire Porto fanbase and for all Portuguese people. Two young men tragically lost their lives, two men who represented FC Porto in an exemplary manner and who will be remembered not only for their football but also for their personal and human qualities.

“To the family and friends of Diogo and André, still devastated by the injustice of their untimely loss, I offer my condolences. Football has lost two great men. We are left with the honour of them having represented FC Porto.”

Atletico Madrid

Jota's first big career move was a switch to Atletico Madrid, though he never made a competitive appearance for the club.

Atletico wrote on X: "Atlético de Madrid is shocked by the tragic news of the passing of former club player Diogo Jota and his brother André. We send our deepest condolences to their family and loved ones.

"May they rest in peace."

Pacos de Ferreira

Both Jota and Silva came through the ranks at Porto-based side Pacos de Ferreira as a youngster.

The club wrote in a statement: "It was with deep pain and dismay that Futebol Clube de Paços de Ferreira learned of the death of Diogo Jota and André Silva.

"Diogo and André both played for Mata Real, where they left their mark. They were two extraordinary people who stood out for their humility, responsibility and immense dedication to the club they played for. Both finished their training at the club, and it was also at FC Paços de Ferreira that Diogo began to chart his path as a senior athlete.

"Diogo Jota has become a reference for this club. An athlete with a champion's attitude who has reached the highest levels of professional football. Since his arrival, he has been an example for the many athletes we welcome into our training camp every year and who dream of one day winning on the world's biggest stages.

"He is also an example for all the Pacenses of the spirit, dedication and soul that characterise this club. He is one of us, and even from a distance he never let the bond that was created break. This was his club, he never hid it. And his name is part of our history. It always will be. And we will do our best to perpetuate your history, your legacy, so that the young people of this club will continue to want to wear a jersey with your name on the back.

"To the family of Diogo Jota and André Silva, to their friends and to all who had the pleasure of meeting them, Futebol Clube de Paços de Ferreira sends its deepest condolences. Rest in peace."

Portugal

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo wrote on X: “It doesn't make sense. Just now we were together in the National Team, and you had just got married.

"To your family, your wife and your children, I send my condolences and wish you all the strength in the world. I know you'll always be with them. Rest in peace, Diogo and André. We'll all miss you.”

Portuguese FA president Pedro Proenca said in a statement: "The Portuguese Football Federation and the entire Portuguese football community are completely devastated by the deaths of Diogo Jota and André Silva, this morning in Spain.

"Much more than just a fantastic player, with almost 50 caps for the National A Team, Diogo Jota was an extraordinary person, respected by all his teammates and opponents, someone with an infectious joy and a reference in the community itself.

"On my behalf, and on behalf of the Portuguese Football Federation, I express my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Diogo Jota and André Silva, as well as to Liverpool FC and FC Penafiel, the clubs where the players played, respectively.

"The Portuguese Football Federation has already asked UEFA for a minute’s silence this Thursday, before our team’s match against Spain, in the Women’s European Championship.

"We have lost two champions. The passing of Diogo and André Silva represents an irreparable loss for Portuguese football and we will do everything we can to honour their legacy every day."

Portugal's Prime Minister, Luis Montenegro, meanwhile wrote: “The news of the death of Diogo Jota, an athlete who greatly honored the name of Portugal, and his brother is unexpected and tragic. I offer my most sincere condolences to his family. It is a sad day for football and for national and international sport.”

FC Penafiel

Andre Silva's club, FC Penafiel, wrote in a club statement: "Futebol Clube Penafiel expresses its deepest condolences for the tragic death of André Silva and his brother Diogo Jota, victims of a traffic accident that occurred in the last few hours.

"The loss of two young lives linked to the world of football fills us with pain and consternation. At this difficult time, Futebol Clube Penafiel extends its most sincere condolences to the family, friends and all those who shared moments of life and passion for sport with André and Diogo.

"The club will declare official mourning and pay tribute at upcoming sporting events.

"Rest in peace."