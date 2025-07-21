Paul Gascoigne was reportedly taken to hospital on Friday evening after he collapsed at home.

The 58-year-old England and Tottenham legend was said to have been found in a semi-conscious state in the bedroom of his house in Poole, Dorset, by a friend of his, according to The Sun.

Gascoigne was then admitted to an intensive care unit, before being moved to an acute medical unit, with the report adding that his condition is now stable.

Family and friends rally round Paul Gascoigne, with Gazza taken ill

Paul Gascoigne at Euro 96 (Image credit: PA)

The ex-Newcastle and Lazio icon’s friends and family were said to have rallied around the star over the weekend, with his friend Steve Foster telling The Sun that Gascoigne would “like to thank everyone for the support he’s received so far from so many old friends who wish him well and want to see him back to his best”.

The 57-time England international is expected to remain in the hospital near his home for several days, with his former team-mates and colleagues Peter Beardsley, Chris Waddle, Paul Merson and Vinnie Jones said to be being kept informed of his progress.

Gascoigne scoring his iconic goal against Scotland at Euro 96 (Image credit: PAS Images)

Gazza, who was ranked at no.7 in FourFourTwo’s list of the best England players of all-time last year, was an era-defining talent, with his big personality matching his sublime playmaking ability.

His post-playing career has been marred by a long and pubic battle against alcohol and mental health problems, but he was able to give a positive health update to The Mirror earlier this year.

“I feel better now than I have in years,' he said in May. 'I hope I am at a point that I can look back over everything I've gone through with a different, more positive, perspective.

“After so many years in the spotlight, I feel like it's time people got to know the real me.”

Gazza became a household name during Italia 90 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gascoigne’s ten-year England career saw him play as the creative fulcrum in the World Cup 1990 and Euro 96 teams who both lost in the semi-finals, with the midfielder netting ten times in his 57 appearances.

His club career also saw him enjoy spells at Rangers, Middlesbrough and Everton, before short stints at Burnley, Chinese side Gansu Tianma and Boston United, before he hung up his boots in 2004.