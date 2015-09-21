BREAKING NEWS: Costa charged with violent conduct
Diego Costa has been charged for his behaviour during Chelsea's victory over Arsenal at the weekend along with Gabriel.
Chelsea striker Diego Costa has been charged by the Football Association for "an alleged act of violent conduct" during Saturday's win over Chelsea.
Arsenal defender Gabriel - sent off for kicking out at Costa - has also been charged with improper conduct whle team-mate Santi Cazorla has been warned following his red card.
Both clubs have been charged for failing to control their players.
