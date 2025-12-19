'People have asked: “Why don’t you just leave? Why don’t you go to Saudi? Or back home to Brazil?” One day, I would love for everything to come full circle' - Gabriel Jesus opens up on Arsenal future after over 300 days on the sidelines

Gabriel Jesus insists that he has no intention of leaving Arsenal anytime soon as he looks to work his way back into regular football following a lengthy injury lay-off.

The Brazilian international made the move from Manchester City in 2022 to link up with Pep Guardiola's former assistant Mikel Arteta.

Jesus had some injury problems on and off throughout his first couple of years at Arsenal before undergoing ACL surgery in January. He only made his return to action this month, playing from the bench against Club Brugge and Wolves.

Gabriel Jesus wants to repeat history at Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus says he has 'unfinished business' at Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

With summer signing Viktor Gyokeres now first-choice striker for Arsenal, Jesus admits that people have been in his ear about whether or not he wants to leave the Emirates Stadium to seek a new challenge.

But the forward says he has no intention of moving on, saying he wants to make history at the club by helping them to end their long wait for a Premier League title that has eluded them since 2004.

Gabriel Jesus missed 11 months of competitive action for Arsenal this year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to The Players' Tribune, Jesus said: "People have asked, 'Why don’t you just leave? Why don’t you go to Saudi? Or back home to Brazil?'

"One day, I would love for everything to come full circle with Palmeiras, but not today.

"I feel that I have unfinished business at Arsenal. I don’t want to leave. When I came here to join Mikel, my purpose was not only to score goals. My purpose was to win titles.

"When I came to the Premier League, I think most people’s reaction was, 'Oh, who is this kid?' They looked at me as a pure goalscorer. But that’s not how I see myself.

Gabriel Jesus struggled to get out of Sergio Aguero's shadow at Manchester City (Image credit: Getty Images)

"My strongest trait is that I will do whatever it takes to help the team win titles. At City, I played many roles. I shared the goal scoring load with [Sergio] Aguero sometimes.

"Other times, I played out on the wing. And other times, I used my physicality to link up play. I think that’s why Mikel brought me here, years ago. I don’t always need to be the number 9 to help the team.

"I am not still here for the weather, eh? I am here to make history. And I know you all don’t follow Brazilian football here in England, but let me give you a quick history lesson! When I got called to the main team at Palmeiras, when I was 18, they hadn’t won the Brazilian league in 22 years.

"We woke up the 'sleeping giant' and won the title, and now they can’t stop winning. I go back there sometimes, and I walk the halls at the club, and all you see are trophies, trophies, trophies. Pictures of old legends, and pictures of the 'new legends'.

Gabriel Jesus helped bring a long title drought to an end at Palmeiras (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I think it can be the same at Arsenal. We can wake up the sleeping giant. I have worked with Mikel since I came to this country, and I know what he demands from me. It’s the same as he demands from the chef. Everything, every day.

"With this manager and this squad, we can do it. I trust my football. I trust God’s plan. And I know that if I get a chance, I can help the team with the league."