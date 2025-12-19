'You've got half an hour, if you're playing bad I'm taking you off and telling the press why' - Sam Allardyce's brilliant Bolton Wanderers man-management tactic
Veteran manager Sam Allardyce has revealed a trick he pulled out the bag to deal with a player's poor off-the-field discipline
Dealing with players who have gone out for a night on the town the evening before a game is the kind of thing that Premier League managers don't expect to have to deal with.
Even 20 or 30 years ago, being seen out in public on the eve of a game was a big no-no.
But rather than dropping one player who got caught in the act, Sam Allardyce was able to turn it to his advantage.
How Sam Allardyce brought El-Hadji Diouf back down to earth
Speaking on the BBC's 'Wayne Rooney Show', Allardyce gave an example of when he made his man management skills work for him.
The then-Bolton manager counted the notorious El-Hadji Diouf among his playing staff at the time following his infamously ill-disciplined spell at Liverpool.
Allardyce said: "Dioufy's [gone] out [on the town] on the Friday night. So I'm coming in Saturday, we're playing at home, and we've got a phone call: 'Dioufy is out'.
"So Dioufy comes in, and I said: 'You were out last night'. [He says:] 'I wasn't'.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
"I said: 'Even worse, you were out in Bolton instead of Manchester. I know you were out, because only you can afford Louis Roederer Cristal [Champagne], nobody else in Bolton can' - he'd been buying all his chums Louis Roederer Cristal!
"Everybody's saying: 'you've got drop him'.
A post shared by BBC SPORT (@bbcsport)
A photo posted by on
"So I said [to him], 'You've got half an hour'. [He said:] What do you mean?'.
"I said, 'you've got half an hour, and if you're playing bad, I'm going to bring you off, put the subs on, and go to the press and say 'I found out he was out on a Friday night.'"
"Man of the match."
Diouf scored 24 goals in 136 appearances for Bolton, and Allardyce went on to manage Diouf again at Blackburn Rovers.
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.