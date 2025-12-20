‘I’ve had a couple of good interviews recently and I'm open to working abroad’ Ryan Giggs is plotting a return to football management

Since stepping away from his role as Wales boss in 2020 due to off-field reasons, Ryan Giggs hasn’t managed a football match. But now the Welshman, who also enjoyed a spell as Manchester United’s interim manager in 2014, is ready to return to the dugout.

Following a recent stint as director of football at Salford City, Giggs is now openly plotting a return to coaching.

Yet, as he tells FourFourTwo in an exclusive chat, he is only willing to accept the right kind of job.

'There are so many opportunities now – obviously in the US, in the Middle East, and in Europe' Giggs on where his managerial future lies

Ryan Giggs applauds the fans at Old Trafford during his time as interim player-manager of Manchester United (Image credit: Alamy)

“Yes, I want to return to management,” Giggs tells FFT via betting comparison site BetSelect . “My last job was with Wales and then as director of football at Salford. Coaching was something that I always wanted to revisit after Wales, and that’s what I’m looking to do.”

While Giggs’ desire hasn’t faded with time away from the touchline, the key question is whether his future lies in club football or back on the international stage.

“I’m open, really,” he explains. “I’ve got the experience of international football, and I really enjoyed that. You’re working all year round, but officially about 130 days, so you do get time away from football.

“The camps and the games are intense, because you have to qualify,” he adds. “But from a lifestyle point of view, you do get a break.

“Club football is full-on,” he says. “But you get a lot more time to work with the players.”

Ryan Giggs shows his appreciation to Wales fans after a Euro 2020 quaifiier against Hungary in November 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

That contrast leaves him open to either path. “I’m open to international or club football,” Giggs says. “I’m probably leaning a little more towards working abroad, but I’m keeping my options open.

“There are so many opportunities now,” he notes. “Obviously in the US, in the Middle East, and in Europe.”

When asked if there are particular clubs he has in mind, Giggs is open about what comes first.

“I’m not too sure,” he says. “For me personally, first and foremost, it’s a club with the right owners, so you get stability, which is hard to find these days.”