‘I’ve had a couple of good interviews recently and I'm open to working abroad’ Ryan Giggs is plotting a return to football management
Giggs hasn’t managed a football match since leading Wales to a 1-0 defeat of Bulgaria in October 2020
Since stepping away from his role as Wales boss in 2020 due to off-field reasons, Ryan Giggs hasn’t managed a football match. But now the Welshman, who also enjoyed a spell as Manchester United’s interim manager in 2014, is ready to return to the dugout.
Following a recent stint as director of football at Salford City, Giggs is now openly plotting a return to coaching.
Yet, as he tells FourFourTwo in an exclusive chat, he is only willing to accept the right kind of job.
'There are so many opportunities now – obviously in the US, in the Middle East, and in Europe' Giggs on where his managerial future lies
“Yes, I want to return to management,” Giggs tells FFT via betting comparison site BetSelect. “My last job was with Wales and then as director of football at Salford. Coaching was something that I always wanted to revisit after Wales, and that’s what I’m looking to do.”
While Giggs’ desire hasn’t faded with time away from the touchline, the key question is whether his future lies in club football or back on the international stage.
“I’m open, really,” he explains. “I’ve got the experience of international football, and I really enjoyed that. You’re working all year round, but officially about 130 days, so you do get time away from football.
“The camps and the games are intense, because you have to qualify,” he adds. “But from a lifestyle point of view, you do get a break.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
“Club football is full-on,” he says. “But you get a lot more time to work with the players.”
That contrast leaves him open to either path. “I’m open to international or club football,” Giggs says. “I’m probably leaning a little more towards working abroad, but I’m keeping my options open.
“There are so many opportunities now,” he notes. “Obviously in the US, in the Middle East, and in Europe.”
When asked if there are particular clubs he has in mind, Giggs is open about what comes first.
“I’m not too sure,” he says. “For me personally, first and foremost, it’s a club with the right owners, so you get stability, which is hard to find these days.”
Ed is a staff writer at FourFourTwo, working across the magazine and website. A German speaker, he’s been working as a football reporter in Berlin since 2015, predominantly covering the Bundesliga and Germany's national team. Favourite FFT features include an exclusive interview with Jude Bellingham following the youngster’s move to Borussia Dortmund in 2020, a history of the Berlin Derby since the fall of the Wall and a celebration of Kevin Keegan’s playing career.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.