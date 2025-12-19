Which Premier League players are at risk of a five yellow card suspension? Key Manchester City, Liverpool and Newcastle men nearing bans
There's a long list of Premier League players at risk of picking up an automatic one-match ban if they get another yellow card over the next couple of games
A small raft of Premier League players will be walking a fine line over the next few games as they try to avoid picking up another yellow card that would lead to a suspension.
The rule is that players who receive five yellow cards before a certain date will be served with an automatic one-match suspension.
Here's everything you need to know about who is at risk and when the cut-off expires.
Premier League players with four yellow cards
To avoid the automatic one-match ban, these players will need to avoid picking up their fifth yellow card of the season before the end of their 19th game of the Premier League season.
That means they will need to get through the next three games without getting booked if they are to avoid suspension.
There are currently 23 players who have already picked up four yellow cards this season and are thus theoretically at risk.
In reality, we can trim that number down a bit as a small handful of those players are now at the Africa Cup of Nations and so won't get the chance to play for their club before the yellow card cut-off, while others - like Crystal Palace's Daniel Munoz - are out injured in any case.
16 players have already picked up five yellow cards this season, including four who will serve their suspensions this weekend: Brighton's Diego Gomez and Lewis Dunk, Manchester United's Casemiro, and Wolves' Joao Gomes.
Interestingly (ish), if a player receives two yellow cards in a single game (and thus a red), it does not count towards their tally of bookings as it pertains to the 'five/ten yellow cards' rule....not that that does much good, as it leads to a one-match ban in itself anyway.
Premier League players on four yellow cards
* Player is at the Africa Cup of Nations and will not appear for their club before the yellow card cut-off
- Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa)
- Matty Cash (Aston Villa)
- Alex Jimenez (Bournemouth)
- Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth)
- Nathan Collins (Brentford)
- Carlos Baleba (Brighton)*
- Ferdi Kadioglu (Brighton)
- Mats Wieffer (Brighton)
- Daniel Munoz (Crystal Palace)
- James Garner (Everton)
- Ethan Ampadu (Leeds)
- Jayden Bogle (Leeds)
- Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool)
- Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)
- Gianluigi Donnarumma (Manchester City)
- Patrick Dorgu (Manchester United)
- Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle)
- Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest)
- Granit Xhaka (Sunderland)
- Noah Dadiki (Sunderland)
- Reinildo Mandava (Sunderland)*
- Pedro Porro (Tottenham)
- Andre (Wolves)
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.
