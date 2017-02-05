Casillas won Porto the game - Sporting boss Jesus rues Iker's wonder-save

Jorge Jesus rued a wonder-save from Iker Casillas that secured Porto a 2-1 victory over Primeira Liga title rivals Sporting CP on Saturday.

World Cup winner Casillas produced a magnificent injury-time stop, diving low to his right and palming a header from Sebastian Coates out of the bottom-right corner.

The 35-year-old's effort enabled Porto to displace Benfica, who play Nacional on Sunday, at the summit and left Sporting nine points back in third.

"We had a lot of chances but it was Casillas who won the game," Jesus said in his post-match news conference.

"The better team did not win because Porto were not better. The right result would have been a draw.

"It is not easy to be 2-0 down here and change the game like we did. It was not enough, despite always being close to the equaliser."

A first-half double from debutant Soares put Porto two goals up, with Alan Ruiz halving the deficit in the 60th minute.