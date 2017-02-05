Casillas won Porto the game - Sporting boss Jesus rues Iker's wonder-save
A fantastic diving save to keep out Sebastian Coates was the decisive factor in Porto's victory over Sporting CP, said Jorge Jesus.
Jorge Jesus rued a wonder-save from Iker Casillas that secured Porto a 2-1 victory over Primeira Liga title rivals Sporting CP on Saturday.
World Cup winner Casillas produced a magnificent injury-time stop, diving low to his right and palming a header from Sebastian Coates out of the bottom-right corner.
The 35-year-old's effort enabled Porto to displace Benfica, who play Nacional on Sunday, at the summit and left Sporting nine points back in third.
"We had a lot of chances but it was Casillas who won the game," Jesus said in his post-match news conference.
"The better team did not win because Porto were not better. The right result would have been a draw.
"It is not easy to be 2-0 down here and change the game like we did. It was not enough, despite always being close to the equaliser."
A first-half double from debutant Soares put Porto two goals up, with Alan Ruiz halving the deficit in the 60th minute.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.