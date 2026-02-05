Who exactly is Ife Ibrahim? FourFourTwo's two-minute scout report

Ife Ibrahim made his Arsenal debut in the 3-2 win over Kairat Almaty – and now, Gooners have a dream.

With the rise of a proper defensive midfielder in the club's Hale End academy, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta now could theoretically field three of the club's own youth graduates in the centre of the park, given that Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri are shoo-ins for the no.8 roles.

Let's take a look at the prospective no.6 in question, Ibrahim, in a quickfire scout report…

So… who exactly is Ife Ibrahim?

Ibrahim in action for Arsenal's under-21s against Cardiff City (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

PROFILE (Image credit: Future) Name: Ifeoluwa Ibrahim

Position/s: Right-back, defensive midfield, central midfield

Age: 18 (Born: January 20, 2008)

Nationality: England

Height: 1.83m (6ft 0in)

Preferred Foot: Right

Current Club: Arsenal

Ife Ibrahim signed his first professional contract at London Colney a little over a week after turning 18 years of age: the very next day, he came on in the second half of a Champions League dead rubber to make his senior debut. For those who have criticised Arsenal's handling of youth players in recent years, it was a bold statement about how highly rated Ibrahim really is.

A leader in Arsenal's under-18 set-up last term, Ibrahim has made appearances in the under-21s this season, mainly as a defensive midfielder but appearing in defence, too. While Arteta brought the Newham-born talent on in midfield for his first-team debut, there's certainly potential for the teenager to start life at full-back in men's football – just as Lewis-Skelly did.

Ibrahim's strengths

Ball-winning and positioning: Ibrahim has exemplary anticipation when it comes to breaking up play and winning the ball. Not only is he an excellent tackler, he has superb positioning with an instinct for where to be in midfield, providing a safety net to the defence behind him.

Technical security: The teenager is calm on the ball, doesn't take unnecessary risks in possession and his short-range passing is snappy. Ibrahim has a good understanding of tempo, and when necessary, can fire vertical balls between the lines.

Football IQ and maturity: Frequently complimented by coaches for his humble, hard-working nature, Ibrahim moved from being a forward to a DM, putting in the hours to learn the grey area of midfield work, on and off the ball. He has maturity beyond his years and has pushed himself to the cusp of first-team performances with incredible graft.

Physique: Tall, leggy and strong, Ibrahim is a natural fit in his age group to play centrally, as he's able to shield the ball with ease and tower over opponents – but it may be an advantage as he earns senior minutes, as he can handle himself alongside older players.

Ball-carrying and press resistance: Ibrahim has a languid dribbling style similar to Abou Diaby. He glides across the pitch and is able to cover space with his long-legged stride. Though he isn't exactly a pace merchant, it's incredibly difficult to shrug him off the ball.

Ife Ibrahim: Arsenal Academy’s Rising Midfield Maestro | The Next Thomas Partey? | 2024-2025 - YouTube Watch On

Ibrahim's areas of development

Aerial duels: Unlike with his feet, Ibrahim isn't a natural ball-winner when it comes to heading. Given his height, though, this is something that can be improved in time by working on physical positioning in the air.

Final third production: Despite his previous life as a striker, Ibrahim doesn't have a rocket shot and often looks to recycle position around the penalty area when he could be a little more decisive. Allowing him to be a little more expressive when penning teams in could allow him to flourish as a box-to-box midfielder.

Switches of play: Ibrahim looks to move the ball sharply over 10-15 yards, always getting his head up to progress his team vertically. While his passing range is good, developing a consistent diagonal ball could be good for him to learn, should he become a specialist no.6.