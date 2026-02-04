Where in the world Manchester United season ticket holders live as full details revealed

Manchester United's global brand is the source for a vast commercial empire but new data suggests their fans might not be where you think they are

Manchester United might be off the pace in terms of footballing success in recent years, at least according to their own modern standards, but their global appeal remains largely intact.

Manchester United are simply one of football's biggest worldwide brands, irresistible to commercial partners and football fanatics alike. Success and the aura of success are difficult to ignore.

Manchester United have an international base of season ticket holders

Data collected from the club by Mancunian Matters reveals that as many as 7% of current Manchester United season ticket holders live outside the United Kingdom. The largest proportion of those is based in the Republic of Ireland.

"Proximity and ease of access to Manchester, the deep connection between Manchester and Ireland through centuries of immigration, and the number of iconic Irish United players across multiple eras such as Liam Whelan, Paul McGrath and Roy Keane are obvious reasons why there is such a strong body of Irish support at Old Trafford," says Mancunian Matters.

"Also fairly obvious are the reasons for the presence on the list of 837 fans – 1.8% of total season tickets – from the second most well represented country from outside the UK: Norway."

The somewhat surprising third nation on the list is Malta, where 185 season ticket holders live or at least have Malta listed as their address with the club, followed at some distance by 95 season ticket holders in Denmark.

In all, Manchester United's 46,800 season ticket holders hail from 42 different countries around the world including 66 in the United States of America, 13 in Thailand, 10 in Canada, seven in Australia and three in South Africa.

According to the data, there are only four nations that boast a single season ticket holder each. They are India, Croatia, Russia and Italy.

"209 season tickets, or 0.4% of the overall total, are registered to addresses outside of Europe," reports Mancunian Matters.

"The vast network of official Manchester United supporters’ clubs around the globe account for a number of those non-UK based season ticket holders.

"The club has over 330 supporters’ clubs globally, many of which share season tickets between their members depending on who is available to travel."

Manchester United's global influx will return to England on Saturday for the Red Devils' home fixture against Tottenham Hotspur, the early Premier League kick-off on Sunday afternoon.

