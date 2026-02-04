Tottenham Hotspur pay price for poor form as key player ready to walk: report

Tottenham manager Thomas Frank could lose one of his most influential players this summer

Tottenham's season hasn't gone according to plan under Thomas Frank, despite the team's impressive showing in the Champions League league phase.

While the club secured automatic passage to the last 16 of Europe's premier club competition, their efforts in the Premier League have been less than satisfactory for many supporters - and it appears, some players, too.

Spurs currently sit 14th in the table and are winless in their last six league games. In that time, Frank's side have beaten Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League but the likelihood of securing continental football next season is becoming slimmer with each remaining gameweek.

Spurs set to lose skipper in summer transfer window

Cristian Romero, Tottenham captain (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to TyC Sports in Argentina, club captain Cristian 'Cuti' Romero will leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer.

Journalist Gaston Edul reports there is interest from LaLiga, as well as another league, and that clubs came close to making Spurs a transfer proposal during the January window.

Romero, 27, is contracted to the club until the summer of 2029, meaning it will take a significant fee to buy him out of his Spurs deal, which should serve as some consolation to Tottenham supporters. The Argentine only signed an extension at the beginning of the 2025/26 season, however, there are rumours that the central defender is not happy with the club's direction.

Additionally, Romero has been vocal on social media, describing the squad's current issues as 'disgraceful'. Spurs added Conor Gallagher and Brazilian full-back Souza during the January transfer window, but the opinion of many Tottenham supporters is the team needed further supplementation.

"I wanted to be available to help [my teammates] even though I wasn’t feeling well, especially since we only had 11 players available - unbelievable but true and disgraceful," Romero posted on Instagram shortly before Monday's transfer deadline, reacting to the team's 2-2 draw with Manchester City at the weekend.

It is the second attack, seemingly directed at the Spurs hierarchy, Romero has levelled in recent weeks.

After the team's 3-2 defeat by AFC Bournemouth earlier this season, the 27-year-old wrote to his 5.1 million Instagram followers: "At times like this, it should be other people coming out to speak, but they don't… they only show up when things are going well, to tell a few lies."

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Romero clearly appears disaffected and that is an undesirable position to be in for the Spurs board given the World Cup winner is club captain.

Romero's recent social media declarations could easily be interpreted as come-and-get-me pleas to interested clubs, of which there are reportedly plenty, considering his high level of individual performances.

Furthermore, if the content of his social media posts is what Romero is happy to express to millions of Tottenham supporters and other teams, imagine what is being discussed behind closed doors with his representatives ahead of the summer window.