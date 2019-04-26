Celtic captain Scott Brown escapes punishment after SFA charge

Celtic captain Scott Brown escaped a ban after a Scottish Football Association disciplinary charge was not proven.

The 33-year-old midfielder was issued with a notice of complaint for alleged improper conduct at the Old Firm fixture at Celtic Park at the end of March, in relation to post-match celebrations after the home side’s 2-1 win.

Brown was accused of breaching a rule which states players, coaches and officials should “act in the best interests of association football”.

Rule 77 also references “improper” behaviour and using “threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour” and carries a minimum two-match suspension for players.

The former Scotland skipper, who had his disciplinary hearing moved forward six days, has avoided a ban and will take his usual place in the Hoops engine room for the Ladbrokes Premiership clash with Kilmarnock at Parkhead on Saturday.