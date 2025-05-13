The Celtic 2025/26 home kit is out and its brilliant tartan design could mean it's an instant classic

The Celtic FC 2025/26 home kit has been launched by Adidas, with a design which pays homage to the club's dual heritage and adds a unique dimension to the iconic green and white hoops.

Fresh from wrapping up their 55th league title win the Scottish Premiership champions have launched their new home jersey. It drops just in time for fans to snap it up in time for the Scottish Cup final on May 24, as Celtic look to clinch another treble with a clean sweep of Scottish trophies against Aberdeen.

The Celtic FC 2025/26 home kit is a nod to the club's dual Scottish and Irish history

Club captain Callum McGregor in the new 25/26 Celtic FC home shirt (Image credit: Adidas)

The new Celtic home kit for the upcoming 2025/26 season features a design steeped in tradition, and showcases the club's iconic hoops with intricate, tartan-inspired detailing. Adidas says the subtle yet impactful design element pays homage to the club's heritage Scottish and Irish roots, and adds a unique dimension to a classic look.

The jersey is adorned with the club crest and features adidas’ three-stripes branding on the shoulders, alongside further shadow green detailing on the collar and sleeve trims, along with one gold star – which signifies the clubs historic European Cup win in 1967.

The shirt will be accompanied by solid white shorts and signature white socks, both of which will carry the iconic three stripes of the brand. The kit drop also comes following the announcement of a landmark extension of Celtic's partnership with Adidas as the club’s official kit supplier.

On the unveiling of the new kit, Celtic Football Club captain Callum McGregor said: “It has been a privilege to represent this famous club and the green and white hoops for so many years and the excitement of a new kit is always something to look forward to for both players and supporters. The Celtic jersey is one of the most iconic in football and our latest edition is another fantastic tribute to the club, honouring our roots and our proud heritage.

Image 1 of 4 Celtic FC 2025/26 home shirt (Image credit: Adidas) Celtic FC 2025/26 home shirt (Image credit: Adidas) Celtic FC 2025/26 home shirt (Image credit: Adidas) Celtic FC 2025/26 home shirt (Image credit: Adidas)

Adidas added, “We’re proud to continue our journey with Celtic — a historic club with one of the most passionate fanbases in world football. The new home kit is a bold expression of Celtic’s identity, fusing iconic design with Scottish heritage through a modern tartan detail. As we extend our partnership, we’re excited to keep pushing boundaries in performance and style, supporting the club and its supporters into this next chapter.”

As a Celtic supporter, this shirt could be one of the best Celtic home jerseys ever, and even one of the best Adidas shirts of all time. It's hard to keep the green and white hoops looking fresh when it comes to a Celtic home shirt, but Adidas with the tartan detailing looks to have nailed it.