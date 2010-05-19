Cesar extends Valencia contract
By app
MADRID, May 19 (Reuters) - Valencia and Cesar Sanchez have agreed to extend the 38-year-old goalkeeper's contract by a year until June 30, 2011, the La Liga club said on their website on Wednesday.
Cesar moved to Valencia from English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur in January last year after spells at Real Zaragoza, Real Madrid and Real Valladolid.
He also played once for Spain, in a 4-1 friendly defeat by Germany in Hanover in 2000.
