'How'd that go?' – Gary Neville brutally trolled by Postecoglou for coaching career

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou brutally trolled former Manchester United defender Gary Neville following Spurs' 2-1 win at Crystal Palace on Friday night.

An own goal from Joel Ward and a Son Heung-min strike secured victory for the north London club at Selhurst Park, despite a late effort from Jordan Ayew.

After the match, which saw Spurs extend their lead at the top of the table ahead of Saturday's games, Postecoglou took part in an amusing exhcange with Jamie Carragher and Neville on Sky Sports.

"Do you think as the season goes on you can get your ideas across, because at the moment you’re just copying Pep [Guardiola], aren't you?" Carragher joked.

To that, the Australian replied: "I mean, I just study one game per week to see what he’s doing and go from there. You know there’s nothing wrong with that!”

Carragher then said: "He’s done alright, to be fair." And alongside him, Neville added that he had tried to be like the Manchester City manager during his disastrous spell at Valencia.

"I tried to copy him,” Neville said. To which Postecoglou replied: "How did that go?"

The Australian's quip had the pair cracking up and at the end of the interview, they were laughing again as he signed off by joking: "Just go and watch Man City instead."

