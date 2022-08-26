RANKED! The 10 greatest Europa League teams EVER

Some seasons, the Super Cup feels rather like a thumb war between siblings or a considerable age gap. Others, it's an elite European tie between two genuine heavyweights.

The Europa League – previously the UEFA Cup – has thrilled in a way that perhaps even the Champions League hasn't. It has the cult appeal: it's for those who live outside the mainstream and it's catapulted wide-eyed young pretenders into the spotlight. Europa winners are often underrated sides in the pantheon of continental history – some more than others.

And some of its champions, truly, were magnificent. From the heady days of Football Italia to the Champions League dropouts who walked this tournament, the Europa League has provided us with teams for the ages…

The greatest Europa League/UEFA Cup teams ever:

10. Real Madrid, 1986

Borussia Monchengladbach captain Hans-Guenter Bruns swaps flags with Real Madrid's Camacho. (Image credit: dpa picture alliance / Alamy Stock Photo)

Along with a dislike of Welsh golf fanatics, European titles are in the Real Madrid DNA. And though admittedly, there was a lengthy 30-odd year gap between the Hollywood days of Alfredo Di Stefano's gang with the Galacticos, Los Blancos' continental triumph in the 1980s was among their sweetest.

This was back at a time when Real's scouting shortlist wasn't whoever had a decent World Cup. This club weren't buying the biggest stars on Earth but making them from scratch – and led by the effervescent Emilio Butragueno, this was a side with the grace and artistry of its frontman but powerful enough to toy with its prey mercilessly. '86 marked the second of back-to-back UEFA Cup victories. This may have been a better side than the Galacticos, even.

Five Spanish championships in a row, a Spanish Cup, and three Spanish Super Cups were all plundered by the generation nicknamed La Quinta del Buitre, as Real asserted dominance in Spanish football once more. It's a forgotten chapter in their history every part as regal as some of the better told tales.

9. Chelsea, 2013

Chelsea net their third against Rubin Kazan in the Europa League quarter-final first leg. (Image credit: Ian Walton/Getty Images)

It wasn't for long – but both Juan Mata and Fernando Torres were at once European and world champions internationally, while Champions League and Europa League holders domestically. 2010 and 2012 saw Spain scoop their two major trophies on offer, while 2012's Champions League-winning Chelsea side won the Europa a year later, before Bayern Munich snatched their UCL baton at Wembley just days later.

Stamford Bridge's Class of 2013 may have slipped into the Europa League after a poor autumn showing in the Champions League – but they were still the same Chelsea. Ruthless, riveting and wholly capable of conjuring a win from thin air, the same spine of Petr Cech, John Terry, Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba bailed the Blues out of tough scrapes and provided moments of genius equally. This was an experienced, hard-running side full of winners: you could set your watch by their late winners.

Chelsea beat Benfica 2-1 in Amsterdam after waltzing through the knockouts after Christmas – and the Europa League title was the last hurrah for some of these players on this stage. It was a fitting end, with a last-minute goal: they always had the steel to succeed.

8. Sevilla, 2016

The late Jose Antonio Reyes of Sevilla poses for photographs with the trophy after the Europa League final victory over Liverpool. (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)

Think of the Europa League and you think of Sevilla – but also of Unai Emery, the gentle, Snape-like Spaniard who can seemingly bend time, space and the sport itself to his whim if it means ending up with his paws on that heavy, silver vase.

Sevilla's threepeat began in 2014, culminating in Switzerland against an early form of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side. Kevin Gameiro was up top, Stephen N'Zonzi, Ever Banega and Grzegorz Krychowiak in midfield, as despite failing to win a single away game in La Liga all season, Sevilla squeezed the life from Liverpool and ran out 3-1 winners. Because of course they did.

That's the power of Emery – and the brilliance of that particular Rojiblancos side. They were experts of the knockout form: the Tyson Fury of second-tier European competition. The greatest compliment you can pay them is that coming from behind in that final felt boringly inevitable.

7. Atletico Madrid, 2012

Radamel Falcao of Atletico Madrid celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Europa League Final between Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao. (Image credit: Scott Heavey/Getty Images)

Diego Simeone walloping Marcelo Bielsa 3-0 is the stuff of supervillain fan fiction. It's Magneto beating up Professor X. But when El Cholo out-played El Loco in the technical area of 2012's Europa League final, this was an origin story of epic proportions.

Thibaut Courtois lined up in goal, a decade before his defining Champions League masterclass. Juanfran, Diego Godin and Gabi all played, relatively fresh-faced ahead of a decade of competing in Champions League showcases. Arda Turan would be a breakout star; Radamel Falcao would write his name as a mythical being of brilliance after his heroics for Porto previously. Even Koke came off the bench.

This was an Atletico team that looked capable of conquering the world – and they very nearly did – but for their noisy neighbours. That night against Bielsa's Athletic Bilbao, though, they more than lived up to their own hype.

6. Liverpool, 2001

Liverpool lift the UEFA Cup in Dortmund following a 5-4 thriller of a final against Deportivo Alaves. (Image credit: Henri Szwarc/Bongarts/Getty Images)

In 2022, Liverpool played every single game that the football calendar could have pencilled them in for at the start, winning two domestic cups and getting to the Champions League final. The last English team to do that? 2001's treble-winners.

The depth in that Reds side was unbelievable, with Robbie Fowler, Emile Heskey and Ballon d'Or winner of that year Michael Owen to choose from just up front. They were raw and rough around the edges – they would concede plenty, sure – but this was a Reds side that were packed with pace and never knew when to lie down. Case in point? A 5-4 final in the UEFA Cup to seal that third of three cups.

It was a formative season. The thrills that they provided became the benchmark of Anfield: it didn't matter if future sides were world-beaters, so long as they were exciting. This team showed the latter on countless occasions – and that August, they beat European champs Bayern in the Super Cup to prove the former, too. 3-2 naturally: peak entertainment levels.

5. Valencia, 2004

Valencia line up prior to the UEFA Cup Final match against Marseille at the Ullevi Stadium in Gothenberg, Sweden. (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Rafa Benitez was Unai Emery before Emery was… well, not cool but modern. When he won the Europa in 2013 with Chelsea, he did it as a dab hand with avuncular charm. But Rafa's 2004 victory with Valencia was his Rubber Soul. Underappreciated in his vast array of achievements: brilliant nonetheless.

That Valencia side was wonderful, too. Gunther-blonde Santiago Canizares – who ruled himself out of the 2002 World Cup when he dropped a bottle of aftershave on his foot and severed tendons – was in goal. Pitbull Roberto Ayala was at the back with Curro Torres and Carlos Marchena; the more cultured Pablo Aimar and Vicente creating in midfield. Future Liverpool faces Mohamed Sissoko and Mauricio Pellegrino were there to bring in for solidity. The mythical Mista up front.

After consecutive Champions League final losses in the early 2000s, Benitez's Mestalla years were the happy ending that the Mestalla needed in Europe. This was a team that were sensational but smart. They were one of Rafa's best, for sure.

4. Porto, 2003

(Image credit: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Long before the 100-metre dash down the Old Trafford touchline, the 'Special One' press conference and talk of how his seat was between God and the Champions League trophy, Jose Mourinho announced himself in European football as the Next Big Thing in the only way he could… by breaking hearts.

The Celtic side that Jose beat in the 2003 final were magnificent, fronted by an eternal Henrik Larsson – they just came up against a golden generation. Porto were approaching their prime, introducing Ricardo Carvalho, Deco and Paulo Ferreira to a stage that they'd own in years to come. This was a team so well-drilled that they bulldozed their way through the competition and won the Champions League the following season.

Portugal took the bulk of this side and very nearly stormed a home championship but for a Greek miracle at Euro 2004. But this Porto team was all Mourinho: cast in his rugged image, with the swagger and fire of a champion. They were all destined for greatness.

3. Parma, 1999

(Image credit: BORIS HORVAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Parma were a firework. They burned bright at the end of the 90s and on the eve of the Millennium, they ascended into the stratosphere before a crash down to Earth. Gianluigi Buffon, Lilian Thuram, Fabio Cannavaro, Alain Boghossian, Juan Veron, Hernan Crespo and Enrico Chiesa were all architects in the last great Gialloblu team.

The final was a 3-0 victory lap in which Parma barely got out of second gear; their path to the Moscow showpiece, meanwhile, was punctuated by wins over Atletico, Rangers and Bordeaux. Italian football was resolute and resilient – and Parma were those things – but Alberto Malesani's side oozed this class about them, too. They were mercurial, creative and deft to watch.

They would become legends, individually and as a team. They'd win the Coppa Italia that year, too. Parma have made faded into financial ruin and relegation but the memories are still strong – and if this squad stepped into a TARDIS, you'd fancy them against most Europa champions in history.

2. Atletico Madrid, 2018

(Image credit: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

They couldn't beat Qarabag home or away – and frankly, that is still mental. The Atletico Madrid side of 2018 – which had taken its local rivals to 12 rounds in two Champions League finals – dropped into the Europa League: it felt unfair on the rest of the competition.

They dusted Copenhagen and Lokomotiv Moscow before ruining Arsene Wenger's Arsenal swansong in the semi-finals, Antoine Griezmann celebrating by making an L-sign on his forehead to the Gooner faithful. From Jan Oblak at the very back to Diego Costa at the very top, the squad was hardened with world-class talent and in Griezmann, a man who would dance his way to a World Cup that summer.

They faced a strong Marseille side in their native France and disposed of them with ease. They're the only Europa winners in the past decade to have won the Super Cup. The last ones before them, of course, were Diego Simeone's Atletico. Who else?

1. Inter Milan, 1998

(Image credit: Mark Leech/Offside/Getty Images)

The 1990s belonged to Italy. It began with Luciano Pavarotti and for some, it peaked with a mean Brazilian in a black-and-grey-hooped top, mere weeks away from setting fire to France '98.

Juventus were in the Champions League final at the time; Inter Milan would destroy Sven-Goran Eriksson's Lazio in the UEFA Cup. The iconic Ronaldo was the jewel in a crown that also featured Youri Djorkaeff, Ivan Zamorano, Nwankwo Kanu, Alvaro Recoba, Javier Zanetti, Taribo West and Diego Simeone (so that's where he learned to win this competition). They were relentless, devastating in transition and would attack with a bluster that would have felt as unItalian as ordering chips with your pizza just eight years prior.

Inter won the Champions League in 2010 – but ask fans of a certain age and this team might hold warmer memories for its style and steel.