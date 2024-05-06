Premier League referee to wear head-mounted camera for Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

By Steven Chicken
published

Jarred Gillett will give fans a ref's eye view of the game - but not on the night

Jarred Gillett
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Premier League referee Jarred Gillett will become the first Premier League referee to be fitted with a head-mounted camera when he takes charge of Manchester United’s clash with Crystal Palace on Monday evening.

The footage captured by Gillet’s head-cam will not be available to watch live but will instead form part of a documentary that will be released at a later date.

