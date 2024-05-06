Premier League referee to wear head-mounted camera for Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

Premier League referee Jarred Gillett will become the first Premier League referee to be fitted with a head-mounted camera when he takes charge of Manchester United’s clash with Crystal Palace on Monday evening.

The footage captured by Gillet’s head-cam will not be available to watch live but will instead form part of a documentary that will be released at a later date.

The Premier League are keen to offer a referee’s eye view of a game amid the usual ongoing criticism of the standard of officiating in the top flight and hope the footage will prove to be enlightening to supporters. We are sure fans will be completely and utterly silenced after seeing it.

Jarred Gillet to wear Premier League's first RefCam

Jarred Gillett swapped Australia's A-League for English football in 2019 (Image credit: Alamy)

This is not the first time Gillett will be involved in something like this: he wore a microphone for Fox Sports Australia as he took charge of his final A-League game before moving over to England to take charge of Championship games in 2019.

The Aussie drew praise and mirth at the time after that footage was shared to social media. Viewers were alternately amused by his disbelieving ‘what are you doing, mate?’ to one player and impressed by the way he communicated decisions with his linesmen and the players.

The announcement on the Premier League website reads: "In a Premier League first, referee Jarred Gillett will wear a "RefCam" during the Crystal Palace v Manchester United fixture on Monday 6 May, as part of filming for a one-off short programme promoting Match Officials.

"This footage will not be broadcast live but fans will be able to view it later in the year as part of a programme being produced by Premier League Productions (PLP) aimed at offering further insight and education into the demands of officiating in the Premier League.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"The technology comprises a head-mounted device which is integrated into the usual referee communications system.

"Its one-off use for educational purposes has been approved by The IFAB, the Premier League, PGMOL and both clubs. We would like to thank Crystal Palace and Manchester United for their support with this project."

More Manchester United stories

Erik ten Hag reveals Manchester United failed with Harry Kane transfer last summer

Manchester United report: Marcus Rashford decisions made as valuation emerges

Bastian Schweinsteiger exclusive: 'Jose Mourinho didn’t pick me at Manchester United - but we had a good relationship'