West Ham United take significant step towards David Moyes replacement as personal terms agreed

By Steven Chicken
published

Julen Lopetegui has reportedly accepted West Ham's proposal and will now hold formal contract talks

Julen Lopetegui
(Image credit: Alamy)

Julen Lopetegui has taken a significant step towards replacing David Moyes as West Ham United manager, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The current West Ham boss has faced an increasingly uncertain future since declaring just after Christmas that he was confident he would be able to agree a new contract at the London Stadium to take him beyond his current deal, which expires this summer.

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.