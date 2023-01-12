Quiz! Can you tell us the 25 sponsors that were on these shirts?

25 sponsors to guess, no time limit for this one.

There was a time before shirt sponsors, you know. Now, a football shirt just doesn't feel the same without one.

Such is the commercialisation of the game that we know and love, you probably have a favourite shirt sponsor these days. Maybe it was a cool logo, a cool product… or maybe your team just won something wearing that top.

25 shirt sponsors will flash up in this quiz and all you have to do is tell us what words were emblazoned over the front of the top.

How well do you remember these shirts?

